Dec. 8, 2023 / 7:51 AM

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi to run for House seat vacated by George Santos

By Clyde Hughes
Former Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., was selected as the Democratic candidate to fill the House seat left open by George Santos' expulsion. File Photo by Craig Ruttle/UPI
1 of 3 | Former Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., was selected as the Democratic candidate to fill the House seat left open by George Santos' expulsion. File Photo by Craig Ruttle/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- New York Democrats officially picked former Rep. Tom Suozzi to run for his old House seat that became vacant last week after the chamber expelled GOP Rep. George Santos.

Nassau County Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs and Rep. Gregory Meeks, the Queens County Democratic chairman, whose districts are represented by the House seat announced Suozzi as their selection in a joint statement.

"Tom Suozzi has a proven record of fighting for his constituents, fighting to safeguard our suburban way of life here on Long Island and Queens and always advocating for sensible solutions to the real challenges affecting everyday average Americans," they wrote.

In his own statement on the selection, Suozzi said the people of the district "deserve better."

"I will work day and night with both parties to deliver for the people to make living here more affordable, safer and better," he said. " I delivered for this district before and I will do it again by putting you ahead of partisanship. Let's reject the nonsense and get back to work."

Suozzi is running with the support of establishment Democrats after leaving his seat to run for governor against Gov. Kathy Hochul unsuccessfully.

Hochul said she and Suozzi met privately earlier this week to discuss his campaign.

"I wanted to talk to him directly about what his plan was and how he would run his race," Hochul said in a news conference Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Hochul set the special election to fill Santos; seat for Feb. 13, giving the candidates about two months to make their case in the swing district.

Republicans are not expected to name a nominee to the seat until next week, as they are set to carefully vet their candidate in the wake of the Santos scandal.

Santos's surprise win in 2022 quickly fell apart as news reports cropped up about him fabricating much of his background. Ensuing investigations brought charges of fraud, leading to a House probe and his expulsion from Congress.

U.S. sanctions Houthi facilitator network amid increase in Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi facilitator network amid increase in Red Sea attacks
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted a complex network of four people and nine companies accused of funding the Iran-backed militant group in Yemen.
U.S., Britain target 2 Russian hackers with sanctions, expose FSB-backed cyber conspiracy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Britain target 2 Russian hackers with sanctions, expose FSB-backed cyber conspiracy
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain announced punitive measures against two Russian hackers on Thursday as they exposed a Kremlin-backed cyber conspiracy that targeted London's democracy.
Medical company fined $480,000 for failing to guard against cyber 'pfishing'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Medical company fined $480,000 for failing to guard against cyber 'pfishing'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Louisiana medical services company will pay $480,000 to settle claims that it failed to protect nearly 35,000 patients from cyber pfishing, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A former state police chief in California has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6th, 2021, riots.
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The special counsel who has been investigating Hunter Biden announced Thursday that he has filed a second indictment against the president's son, charging him with nine tax-related offenses.
Winter storm to bring travel trouble, more than foot of snow to Rockies
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Winter storm to bring travel trouble, more than foot of snow to Rockies
Snow in the Rockies will affect travel in and around cities such as Denver and Salt Lake City.
Son of N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer involved in crash that killed deputy
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Son of N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer involved in crash that killed deputy
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Ian Cramer, the son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, was involved in a police chase Wednesday that resulted in the death of a deputy, according to Sen. Cramer and police.
Amazon to stop accepting Venmo as payment option
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Amazon to stop accepting Venmo as payment option
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- In a course reversal, Amazon announced Thursday that users can no longer add Venmo as a payment method and that as of Jan. 10, Venmo payments will not be accepted at checkout.
Trump says he will appeal judge's immunity ruling in federal election conspiracy case
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump says he will appeal judge's immunity ruling in federal election conspiracy case
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Donald Trump will appeal U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's ruling that he has no immunity, and that could impact whether he goes to trial March 4 as currently scheduled for trying to overturn the 2020 election.
Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Convicted Idaho murderer Lori Vallow Daybell was arraigned Thursday in Arizona in connection with the 2019 death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow.
