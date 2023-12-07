Trending
Florida state attorney, suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, goes to court

By Sheri Walsh
A Florida state attorney, suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for "neglecting her duty" to prosecute crime, was in court Wednesday to get her elected position reinstated over claims her ouster was politically motivated. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Democratic state attorney, suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for "neglecting her duty" to prosecute crime, was in court Wednesday to get her elected position reinstated over claims her ouster was politically motivated.

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday that Monique Worrell's suspension did not meet criteria in the Florida Constitution and undermined the will of the voters who elected her in 2020.

Worrell, whose 9th Judicial District covers Orange and Osceola counties, called DeSantis' actions in August "authoritarian, as her lawyers claimed her suspension was politically motivated in order to help the governor win the White House in 2024.

DeSantis suspended Worrell in August because he said she was "neglecting her duty to faithfully prosecute crime in her jurisdiction."

"Worrell's practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties," the governor's office said in a statement.

In court Wednesday, Worrell's attorney Laura Ferguson argued that DeSantis had no grounds to suspend her.

"The order does not allege any conduct by Ms. Worrell that even if proven at a Senate trial would constitute neglect of duty or incompetence," Ferguson said, adding that state attorneys are only "accountable to the voters."

"And because they're elected and not appointed, they do not serve at the discretion of the governor," she added.

Jeffrey DeSousa, chief deputy solicitor general, said DeSantis "properly suspended Ms. Worrell from office," as he urged the justices to dismiss the case.

DeSousa argued that Worrell failed to send offenders to prison at a rate near the levels of other circuits.

"It really is an abysmal record and if we had nothing else, if there was nothing specific that she was doing and was just ineffective at prosecuting crime, we think that would be enough," DeSousa added.

While DeSantis has used his suspension power to remove an elected sheriff and an elections supervisor over their job performance, past governors have only removed elected officials if they were arrested.

Worrell's suspension comes one year after DeSantis suspended Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren is currently appealing his suspension in federal court.

Both suspensions have become part of DeSantis' bid for the Republican presidential nomination and are used as examples of his tough approach to crime.

Worrell, who decided to take her case to court instead of to the GOP-controlled Senate, said Wednesday she is hopeful that the court will side with her as she vowed to seek another term as state attorney in 2024.

U.S. says Sudan's warring sides have committed war crimes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. says Sudan's warring sides have committed war crimes
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Sudan's nearly eight-month bloody conflict have committed war crimes, the United States declared Wednesday.
Republican candidates sound off on each other in heated fourth primary debate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Republican candidates sound off on each other in heated fourth primary debate
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Candidates sounded off on each other and on the one candidate not in attendance during the fourth Republican primary debate on Wednesday.
UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to police who said the suspect was killed in a shootout with campus officers.
Biden administration delays menthol cigarette ban until 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration delays menthol cigarette ban until 2024
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is pushing a planned end-of-the-year ban on menthol cigarettes into 2024, in a blow to health advocates who worked to limit access sooner in an effort to save lives.
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The question on what qualifies as workplace discrimination turned into a back-and-forth deliberation among the Supreme Court justices and the attorneys in the arguments for Muldrow v. City of St. Louis.
Google unveils Gemini AI system
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Google unveils Gemini AI system
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Google unveiled its Gemini AI system Wednesday, which will compete against available systems like ChatGPT and Open AI.
Lawmakers consider legislation to protect political dissenters abroad
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lawmakers consider legislation to protect political dissenters abroad
WASHINGTON Freedom House released a report on Wednesday that found at least 26 nations - including China, Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia - targeted journalists abroad with "transnational repression" between 2014 and 2023.
Wall Street bankers tell Senate they oppose new increased capital regulation
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Wall Street bankers tell Senate they oppose new increased capital regulation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Wall Street bankers at Wednesday's Senate Banking Oversight Committee hearing on the stability of the U.S. banking system were united in their opposition to stricter capitalization regulations.
Marines, military children join Jill Biden at White House to celebrate Toys For Tots
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Marines, military children join Jill Biden at White House to celebrate Toys For Tots
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden joined the Marine Corps and military families at the White House on Wednesday to host a Toys For Tots event, part of her Joining Forces Initiative.
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Ten Wisconsin Republicans accused of acting as so-called "fake electors" during the 2020 presidential election have agreed to a settlement and acknowledged that they were part of a coordinated effort.
