Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2023 / 12:24 PM

Donald Trump attends civil business fraud trial as spectator

By Doug Cunningham
Former President Donald Trump returned to his business fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court on Thursday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 4 | Former President Donald Trump returned to his business fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court on Thursday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared in court Thursday to sit in on his civil business fraud trial in New York.

Trump is scheduled to testify as the final defense witness on Monday but was voluntarily present in the courtroom Thursday as the defense questioned New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov about property valuations in Trump's financial statements.

Advertisement

Bartov testified that there was "no evidence whatsoever for accounting fraud" and statements of financial condition "were not materially misstated."

Judge Arthur Engoron has already partially approved a summary motion from New York Attorney General Letitia James, ruling that Trump, his sons and his business committed fraud over many years.

Related

The trial is to settle other claims in the case and will help determine the penalties to be assessed against Trump. James is seeking at least $250 million as a penalty for the fraud.

Ahead of his Thursday appearance as a spectator in the courtroom, Trump criticized the case as a "witch hunt" that was "decided against me before it even started" on his social media platform Truth Social.

Last week, a New York Supreme Court appellate panel reinstated a limited gag order that bars Trump from attacking Engoron's law clerk and staff.

Advertisement

Engoron warned the trial parties he will vigorously enforce the gag order, which does not bar Trump from comments about the judge himself or about James.

His staff and the judge himself have received hundreds of death threats and other threatening messages that increase when Trump uses social media to attack judicial staff.

According to Lisa Evans, Deputy Counsel in the Office of Court Administration of the State of New York the threats triggered by Trump's posts pose a serious and ongoing security risk for the judge, his staff and his family.

James rested the state's case Nov. 8, expressing confidence in the evidence presented.

The Trump civil business fraud trial will end with closing arguments in the new year as Engoron decides the remaining issues and the punishment.

Latest Headlines

3 men arrested, charged with environmental crimes in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
3 men arrested, charged with environmental crimes in Puerto Rico
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Three men charged with environmental violations for illegal construction and pollution in Puerto Rico's Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve were arrested Thursday, set to appear before a federal magistrate .i
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Republican Party will hold its fifth and sixth debates in Iowa and New Hampshire ahead of the first primaries.
House censures Jamaal Bowman for fire alarm pulling incident
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
House censures Jamaal Bowman for fire alarm pulling incident
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The House voted Thursday to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling the fire alarm in the House office building in September.
Study: Most countries fail at providing basic human rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Study: Most countries fail at providing basic human rights
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Most countries around the world struggle with protecting their citizens of some of the most basic human rights, according to a study by researchers out of the University of Rhode Island's Center for Nonviolence.
Judge intervenes to allow Texas woman to terminate pregnancy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge intervenes to allow Texas woman to terminate pregnancy
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- For the first time in at least 50 years, a judge has intervened to allow an adult Texas woman to terminate her pregnancy.
U.S. commemorates 82nd anniversary of Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. commemorates 82nd anniversary of Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, with solemn ceremonies and events planned in Hawaii and elsewhere.
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately to 220,000
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately to 220,000
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- New U.S. jobless claims were up by a thousand in the week ending Dec. 2, to a seasonally adjusted 220,000 according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.
Pentagon grounds all Osprey aircraft after fatal crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon grounds all Osprey aircraft after fatal crash
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Wednesday grounded its entire fleet of V-22 Osprey aircraft while an investigation continues into a deadly crash involving the aircraft near Japan.
Meta Oversight Board launches 'expedited review' of posts showing Gaza conflict scenes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta Oversight Board launches 'expedited review' of posts showing Gaza conflict scenes
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Meta's oversight board Thursday said it is addressing two cases about the Israel-Hamas war that are on expedited review with decisions published within 30 days. It's the first time Meta has used expedited review.
Homeless children in crisis as pandemic funds go away
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Homeless children in crisis as pandemic funds go away
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- More than 1 million school-age children are homeless in the United States, according to the Department of Education. Experts say that number will only grow as pandemic-era emergency funds continue to dry up.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement