Dec. 7, 2023 / 2:34 PM

Peach Fuzz is Pantone's 2024 color of the year

Company says color evokes feelings of compassion, empathy while also being nurturing

By Doug Cunningham
Peach Fuzz is Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year. The paint matching company described the color as "a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of kindness and tenderness." Photo courtesy of Pantone
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Pantone Color Institute Thursday named PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz the 2024 color of the year, describing it as a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of kindness and tenderness.

Pantone Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman said in a statement the company was searching for a color that captured the desire to nurture ourselves and others.

"In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance," Eiseman said. "A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless."

Pantone said it wanted to choose a 2024 color of the year that would express a desire to want to be close to loved ones and it needed to be a color that conveyed compassion and empathy while also being nurturing and one that "elicited a feeling of tactility."

Related

Pantone Vice-President Laurie Pressman said in a statement the color is a "warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others or for enjoying a moment of stillness and the feeling of sanctuary."

She added, "While centered in the human experience of enriching and nurturing the mind, body, and soul, it is also a quietly sophisticated and contemporary peach with depth whose gentle lightness is understated but impactful, bringing beauty to the digital world."

Pantone is a New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color-matching system. The 2023 Pantone color of the year was Viva Magenta, or PANTONE 18-750 according ot the company's color matching system.

Pantone said Peach Fuzz can be used in interior design and home decor, digital design, in hair and beauty products or in apparel and accessories among other uses.

Past colors of the year included Ultimate Gray in 2021 and Classic Blue in 2020.

