Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 2:59 PM

In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election

By Patrick Hilsman
Ten Wisconsin Republicans who intended to act as so-called "fake electors" have agreed that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election as part of a civil settlement. Originally, the 10 had hoped to overturn the presidential election results by enlisting the help of then-Vice President Mike Pence (C). File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Ten Wisconsin Republicans who intended to act as so-called "fake electors" have agreed that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election as part of a civil settlement. Originally, the 10 had hoped to overturn the presidential election results by enlisting the help of then-Vice President Mike Pence (C). File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Ten Wisconsin Republicans accused of acting as so-called "fake electors" during the 2020 presidential election have agreed to a settlement and acknowledged that they were part of a coordinated effort to overturn the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

The scheme would have been set into place had then-Vice President Mike Pence certified the alternate electors' statements, but Pence refused to participate.

Advertisement

In December 2020, the Biden campaign filed a $2.4 million lawsuit against Republicans.

The defendants did not have to pay money but did release a statement affirming the results of the 2020 election and have admitted to the existence of a plot to overturn the results.

Related

The former electors agreed that Joe Biden was the winner of the election and that they would not serve as electors in any election in which Donald Trump is a candidate.

"We hereby reaffirm that Josph R. Biden, Jr. won the 2020 presidential election and that we were not the duly elected presidential electors for the State of Wisconsin for the 2020 election," the individuals said in a statement. "We oppose any attempt to undermine the public's faith in the ultimate results of the 2020 presidential election."

Advertisement

The defendants did not admit to any wrongdoing and said that the Trump campaign and Wisconsin Republican Party requested that they compose a document called "Certificate of Votes of the 2020 Electors from Wisconsin."

The defendants said the "document was then used as part of an attempt to improperly overturn the 2020 presidential election results."

The defendants also agreed "to fully cooperate with plaintiffs in the litigation of this civil action against any remaining defendants."

The Trump campaign has been accused of trying to use so-called "fake electors" in multiple other states, including Michigan, where the Attorney General filed charges against 16 Republicans for a similar scheme.

Latest Headlines

Wall Street bankers tell Senate they oppose new increased capital regulation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Wall Street bankers tell Senate they oppose new increased capital regulation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Wall Street bankers at Wednesday's Senate Banking Oversight Committee hearing on the stability of the U.S. banking system were united in their opposition to stricter capitalization regulations.
Watch live: Marines to join Jill Biden at White House in celebration of Toys For Tots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Marines to join Jill Biden at White House in celebration of Toys For Tots
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will join the Marine Corps at the White House Wednesday as she hosts a Toys For Tots event, part of her Joining Forces Initiative.
Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Naval Air Station in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Naval Air Station in Florida
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested one suspect on Wednesday after a bomb threat forced a lockdown at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla.
4 Russian-affiliated fighters charged with war crimes in alleged torture of U.S. citizen
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
4 Russian-affiliated fighters charged with war crimes in alleged torture of U.S. citizen
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Four individuals working alongside Russian forces in Ukraine have been charged with war crimes by the U.S. Justice Department for their alleged torture of a U.S. citizen, according to documents unsealed Wednesday.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by year's end
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by year's end
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he will leave his seat in Congress by the end of the year, months after being ousted as House speaker.
Suspect arrested in connection with string of Texas shootings that killed 6
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection with string of Texas shootings that killed 6
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement on Tuesday in connection with a string of shootings that left six dead and three injured, according to authorities.
Sen. Ron Wyden warns of foreign spying threat through smartphone push notifications
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Ron Wyden warns of foreign spying threat through smartphone push notifications
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Ron Wyden warned Wednesday that foreign government demands for smartphone push notification data from Google and Apple could facilitate surveillance of users.
ADP: U.S. private employers added 103,000 jobs in November
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP: U.S. private employers added 103,000 jobs in November
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. private job growth was modest in November while wage gains slowed, according to a Wednesday report from the private company ADP.
World's airlines poised to rake in record profits, revenue in 2024, trade data indicates
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
World's airlines poised to rake in record profits, revenue in 2024, trade data indicates
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Global passenger airlines are poised to rake in record profits in 2024 due to an anticipated surge in travelers, but overall growth may be limited as high capital costs and limited capacity impact the bottom line.
Biden executive order boosts federal funding, autonomy for tribes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden executive order boosts federal funding, autonomy for tribes
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday to reform how the government supports tribal nations and give Native Americans more control over the federal funds they receive to uplift their communities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House passes resolution condemning anti-Semitism as vote splits Democrats
House passes resolution condemning anti-Semitism as vote splits Democrats
Supreme Court dismisses ADA case involving self-appointed 'tester'
Supreme Court dismisses ADA case involving self-appointed 'tester'
Vice President Kamala Harris breaks record for most tie-breaking votes
Vice President Kamala Harris breaks record for most tie-breaking votes
Sen. Tommy Tuberville drops blockade on most military nominations
Sen. Tommy Tuberville drops blockade on most military nominations
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement