A bomb threat forced a lockdown at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., on Wednesday, authorities said. File Photo by Patrick Nichols for U.S. Navy

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested one suspect on Wednesday after a bomb threat forced a lockdown at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said officials believe the threat came from someone on the air base, which remained closed into Wednesday afternoon. Advertisement

"Naval Security Forces, in coordination with local law enforcement partners, executed pre-planned responses and are in the process of clearing the affected areas," a NAS Pensacola message on Facebook said. "No one was injured and the individuals suspected of making the threat is in custody."

The threat came on the fourth anniversary of a terrorist attack at the naval base in which an armed gunman, a Saudi Arabian student, opened fire and killed three and injured eight. The gunman was killed in the incident.

Authorities issued no other details about the threat of the suspect in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.