Dec. 6, 2023 / 10:27 AM

ADP: U.S. private employers added 103,000 jobs in November

By Doug Cunningham
ADP's November jobs report Wednesday said private employers created 103,000 jobs in November. ADP said pay rose 5.6%, while the job-changers saw pay hikes of 8.3%, the lowest in three years. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
ADP's November jobs report Wednesday said private employers created 103,000 jobs in November. ADP said pay rose 5.6%, while the job-changers saw pay hikes of 8.3%, the lowest in three years. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. private job growth was modest in November while wage gains slowed, according to a Wednesday report from the private company ADP.

Private employers in the United States added 103,000 jobs in November while annual pay increased 5.6% in 2023, ADP's monthly employment report said.

Service jobs were up by 117,000 while goods-producing jobs like manufacturing and construction declined by 14,000.

"Restaurants and hotels were the biggest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson in a statement. "But that boost is behind us, and the return to trend in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024."

For people changing jobs, the average pay increase in November was 8.3%. For employees who stayed the pay increase was 5.6%.

The pay boost for job-changers was the lowest since June 2021, according to ADP.

ADP revised its October jobs numbers to 113,000 from 106,000.

Mid-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees added the most jobs in November at 71,000. Large firms with 500 employees or more added 33,000 jobs in November, according to ADP.

The November hiring growth was described by ADP as moderate with both goods and services showing some weakness. Leisure and hospitality job creation was down in November.

The Northeast saw 59,000 jobs created in November, more than any other U.S. region, while the West was the only region to see a net decline, losing 10,000 jobs.

Sen. Ron Wyden warns of foreign spying threat through smartphone push notifications
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Sen. Ron Wyden warns of foreign spying threat through smartphone push notifications
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Ron Wyden warned Wednesday that foreign government demands for smartphone push notification data from Google and Apple could facilitate surveillance of users.
World's airlines poised to rake in record profits, revenue in 2024, trade data indicates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
World's airlines poised to rake in record profits, revenue in 2024, trade data indicates
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Global passenger airlines are poised to rake in record profits in 2024 due to an anticipated surge in travelers, but overall growth may be limited as high capital costs and limited capacity impact the bottom line.
Wall Street bankers face questioning from Senate banking committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wall Street bankers face questioning from Senate banking committee
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Wall Street bankers are testifying Wednesday before the Senate Banking Oversight Committee on the stability of the U.S. banking system.
Biden executive order boosts federal funding, autonomy for tribes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden executive order boosts federal funding, autonomy for tribes
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday to reform how the government supports tribal nations and give Native Americans more control over the federal funds they receive to uplift their communities.
Special election to fill George Santos' House seat set for Feb. 13
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Special election to fill George Santos' House seat set for Feb. 13
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday she has scheduled a special election to fill the House seat once held by former embattled Rep. George Santos on Feb. 13.
GOP senators walk out of briefing over lack of border support in Ukraine aid package
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP senators walk out of briefing over lack of border support in Ukraine aid package
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A classified briefing on the war in Ukraine fell apart as some Republicans walked out in protest over the lack of immigration policies included in the supplemental aid package.
U.S. unveils policy to ban entry to violent Israeli West Bank settlers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. unveils policy to ban entry to violent Israeli West Bank settlers
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The United States is imposing visa bans against dozens of Israeli settlers accused of undermining peace, security and stability in the occupied West Bank.
House Speaker Johnson blames delayed Jan. 6 footage on blurring participants' faces
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House Speaker Johnson blames delayed Jan. 6 footage on blurring participants' faces
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly three weeks after Republicans cleared the release of security footage from the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, House Speaker Mike Johnson blamed delays Tuesday on the time it takes to blur participants' faces.
Alaska Airlines pilot, indicted for trying to cut engines, avoids attempted murder charges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alaska Airlines pilot, indicted for trying to cut engines, avoids attempted murder charges
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson, who was indicted for trying to shut off the engines of a plane mid-flight, will not face 83 counts of attempted murder.
U.S. identifies airmen killed in Osprey crash as rescue mission becomes recovery operation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. identifies airmen killed in Osprey crash as rescue mission becomes recovery operation
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. military on Tuesday identified the eight U.S. airmen who died in last week's Osprey aircraft crash, as officials announced the search-and-rescue mission was transitioning to a recovery operation.
