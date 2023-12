1 of 3 | In October at the U.S. Capitol, then-House Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gaveled in before members who then voted to elect a new speaker. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Rep. Patrick McHenry announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election when his term representing North Carolina's 10th U.S. House district ends next year. McHenry, who held the gavel as speaker pro tempore for 21 days after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was removed in October, was elected to the House in 2004. He was last re-elected in 2022. Advertisement

"I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term," McHenry said in a statement. "This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and-for me -- this season has come to an end."

McHenry is the chair of the House Committee on Financial Services. He garnered some support for expanding his authority as speaker pro tempore in October, though he did not publicly campaign to become the new House speaker.

The long-serving Republican downplayed concerns about the future of the House after a tumultuous year on Capitol Hill. He joins six Republicans who have announced they will not seek re-election and are not running for another public office.

"There has been a great deal of handwringing and ink spilled about the future of this institution because some -- like me -- have decided to leave. Those concerns are exaggerated," McHenry wrote. "I truly feel this institution is on the verge of the next great turn. There are many smart and capable members who remain, and others are on their way. I'm confident the House is in good hands."

McHenry's seat will be on the ballot in November following a primary election on March 5. He received more than 72% of votes during the midterm election in 2022, and more than 68% in 2020.