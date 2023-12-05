Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 7:15 AM

'Daredevil' YouTuber jailed for 6 months for obstruction over deliberate plane crash

By Paul Godfrey

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A pilot and former Olympic snowboarder was sentenced to six months in prison for obstructing justice by destroying the wreckage of an airplane he purposely crashed in southern California in order to get more views for his YouTube channel.

Trevor Daniel Jacob, 30, of Lompoc, Calif., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Monday after pleading guilty in June to one count of "destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

Advertisement

In November 2021, the experienced pilot, skydiver and former Olympic athlete filmed himself taking a 110-mile solo flight from Lompoc City to Mammoth Lakes but ejected over Los Padres National Forest near Santa Maria, for the express purpose of videoing his vintage plane crashing into the forest and himself parachuting to the ground.

Jacob then hiked to the location of the wreck to recover video of him bailing out and the crash from cameras mounted on the aircraft.

Advertisement

After reporting the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board, Jacobs was told he was responsible for preserving the wreckage until investigators could get to the scene and agreed to provide them with the coordinates of the downed plane and videos of the crash.

Jacob falsely claimed in his aircraft incident report that the aircraft experienced a full loss of power and lied to an FAA aviation safety inspector claiming he parachuted because he could not identify anywhere to put the aircraft down safely, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

He then ceased cooperating completely and after claiming he did not know where the wreck was, returned to the crash site by helicopter and removed, dismembered and disposed of the aircraft to prevent federal authorities from getting to the bottom of the incident.

A month after the crash, Jacob uploaded a video to YouTube entitled "I Crashed My Airplane" that promoted a wallet made by one of his sponsors and showed him ejecting and the aircraft crashing into the forest, in anticipation of monetizing the incident.

The video went viral and has been viewed millions of times. Jacobs who previously denied intentionally crashing the aircraft was stripped of his pilot's license by the Federal Aviation Administration in April 2022 after an investigation concluded he had leapt from the aircraft solely to record the footage of the crash.

Advertisement

"It appears that Jacob exercised exceptionally poor judgment in committing this offense," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

"Jacob most likely committed this offense to generate social media and news coverage for himself and to obtain financial gain. Nevertheless, this type of 'daredevil' conduct cannot be tolerated."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Owners of Colorado funeral home that improperly stored bodies to appear in court
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Owners of Colorado funeral home that improperly stored bodies to appear in court
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that it will tear down a Colorado funeral home where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found in October by January.
Major Swiss bank admits to helping U.S. taxpayers hide billions from IRS
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Major Swiss bank admits to helping U.S. taxpayers hide billions from IRS
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Major Swiss bank Banque Pictet has admitted to helping U.S. taxpayers hide billions of taxable funds from the Internal Review Service with the use of secret accounts, the Justice Department said.
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A home in Arlington, Va., exploded Monday night as police officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence where a suspect had earlier fired several flares, authorities said.
Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents to testify at House hearing on campus anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents to testify at House hearing on campus anti-Semitism
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania will answer to House lawmakers on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., at a hearing on surging anti-Semitism on college campuses.
Special counsel opposes Hunter Biden's request to subpoena Trump in gun case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Special counsel opposes Hunter Biden's request to subpoena Trump in gun case
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The special counsel investigating Hunter Biden on federal gun charges has asked the judge overseeing the case to reject last month's request by the president's son to subpoena former President Donald Trump.
Zelensky to address senators Tuesday as Congress considers Ukraine funding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Zelensky to address senators Tuesday as Congress considers Ukraine funding
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will speak to U.S. senators via secure video as part of a classified briefing on the war in Europe on Tuesday, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said.
Four Republican candidates qualify for fourth GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Four Republican candidates qualify for fourth GOP presidential debate
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Wednesday's fourth 2024 Republican presidential primary debate in Alabama will shrink to four candidates, the Republican National Committee announced Monday.
L.A. district attorney charges man in slayings of 4 people over 4-day span
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
L.A. district attorney charges man in slayings of 4 people over 4-day span
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities on Monday charged a 33-year-old man with the fatal shootings of three homeless people and another victim he allegedly encountered at a vehicle charging station.
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Hackers stole ancestry and personal data from 6.9 million customers of genetic testing lab 23andMe, according to updated numbers Monday, after the company first disclosed the data leak in early October.
Study links rise in child suicides to post-OxyContin opioid crisis
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Study links rise in child suicides to post-OxyContin opioid crisis
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Child suicides rose fastest in parts of the country where the use of illicit opioids such as heroin boomed following the reformulation of OxyContin in 2010, according to a study published Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
Remains of five crew members found in wreckage of Osprey crash near Japan
Remains of five crew members found in wreckage of Osprey crash near Japan
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement