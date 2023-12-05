Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 5:13 AM

Major Swiss bank admits to helping U.S. taxpayers hide billions from IRS

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department on Monday said Swiss bank Banque Pictet has agreed to pay $122.9 million to the U.S. Treasury in a deferred prosecution agreement concerning charges it helped taxpayers hide money from the Internal Revenue Service. Photo courtesy of Pictet Group/Website
The Justice Department on Monday said Swiss bank Banque Pictet has agreed to pay $122.9 million to the U.S. Treasury in a deferred prosecution agreement concerning charges it helped taxpayers hide money from the Internal Revenue Service. Photo courtesy of Pictet Group/Website

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Major Swiss bank Banque Pictet has admitted to helping U.S. taxpayers hide billions of taxable funds from the Internal Review Service with the use of secret accounts, the Justice Department said.

Federal prosecutors on Monday said that between 2008 and 2014, Banque Pictet, the private banking division of the nearly 218-year-old Pictet Group, held approximately $5.6 billion in 1,637 accounts for U.S. taxpayers, helping them evade paying the IRS some $50.6 million in taxes.

Advertisement

As part of the deferred prosecution agreement announced Monday by the Justice Department, Banque Pictet agrees to pay some $122.9 million to the U.S. Treasury and to continue cooperating with the federal government.

"This case should provide a clear message to others who try to hide their assets and income offshore," IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Jim Lee said in a statement.

Related

"Offshore tax evasion is a priority for IRS Criminal Investigation, and today's deferred prosecution agreement with Bank Pictet collects more than $120 million owed to the U.S. government."

Prosecutors said the Pictet Group specifically helped its clients evade paying U.S. taxes by opening and maintaining undeclared accounts. The bank was also found to have maintained accounts of certain U.S.-taxpayer clients within its group that allowed further concealment of undeclared accounts, and that its employees either knew or should have known some of their clients where sidestepping their responsibilities to the U.S. federal government.

Advertisement

"In every instance, managing partners approved the opening of new private client relationships and were informed of the closing of U.S. taxpayer-clients' accounts, which included some undeclared accounts," the Justice Department said Monday.

Of the money Banque Pictet has agreed to pay the United States, more than $52 million represents gross fees it earned on its undeclared accounts, nearly $32 million in restitution to the IRS in unpaid taxes resulting from its participation in the conspiracy and a penalty of nearly $39 million.

If Banque Pictet continues to comply with the agreement, prosecutors agree to defer its prosecution for three years, after which it will seek to dismiss the criminal charges against the bank, the federal department explained.

In a statement, Banque Pictet said the amount it agreed to pay will come from its general provisions and profits.

"This resolution follows Pictet's extensive cooperation with the U.S. authorities, in full compliance with Swiss law," it said.

"Pictet is pleased to have resolved this matter and will continue to take steps to ensure its clients meet their tax obligations."

Latest Headlines

Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A home in Arlington, Va., exploded Monday night as police officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence where a suspect had earlier fired several flares, authorities said.
Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents to testify at House hearing on campus anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents to testify at House hearing on campus anti-Semitism
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania will answer to House lawmakers on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., at a hearing on surging anti-Semitism on college campuses.
Special counsel opposes Hunter Biden's request to subpoena Trump in gun case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Special counsel opposes Hunter Biden's request to subpoena Trump in gun case
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The special counsel investigating Hunter Biden on federal gun charges has asked the judge overseeing the case to reject last month's request by the president's son to subpoena former President Donald Trump.
Zelensky to address senators Tuesday as Congress considers Ukraine funding
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky to address senators Tuesday as Congress considers Ukraine funding
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will speak to U.S. senators via secure video as part of a classified briefing on the war in Europe on Tuesday, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said.
Four Republican candidates qualify for fourth GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Four Republican candidates qualify for fourth GOP presidential debate
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Wednesday's fourth 2024 Republican presidential primary debate in Alabama will shrink to four candidates, the Republican National Committee announced Monday.
L.A. district attorney charges man in slayings of 4 people over 4-day span
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
L.A. district attorney charges man in slayings of 4 people over 4-day span
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities on Monday charged a 33-year-old man with the fatal shootings of three homeless people and another victim he allegedly encountered at a vehicle charging station.
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Hackers stole ancestry and personal data from 6.9 million customers of genetic testing lab 23andMe, according to updated numbers Monday, after the company first disclosed the data leak in early October.
Study links rise in child suicides to post-OxyContin opioid crisis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Study links rise in child suicides to post-OxyContin opioid crisis
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Child suicides rose fastest in parts of the country where the use of illicit opioids such as heroin boomed following the reformulation of OxyContin in 2010, according to a study published Monday.
U.S. expands Uganda visa restrictions over LGBTQI+ repression, democracy flaws
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. expands Uganda visa restrictions over LGBTQI+ repression, democracy flaws
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expanded visa restrictions Monday in Uganda, to target those responsible for undermining the democratic process with "flawed electoral processes, violence and intimidation."
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The state of New York's highest court on Monday denied a bid by former President Donald Trump to fast-track his appeal of a gag order as defense testimony resumed in his $250 million civil fraud trial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement