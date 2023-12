Police are investigating an Arlington, V.a, house that exploded Monday night. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington branch/ X

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A home in Arlington, Va., exploded Monday night as police officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence where a suspect had earlier fired several flares, authorities said. The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement that officers on the scene in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street reported minor injuries from the explosion with one needing to be transported to the hospital. Advertisement

Video of the incident posted online shows that as a police vehicle approached the two-story home, a large, violent explosion ripped through the residence. It blew through the roof, sending flames into the air and debris in all directions.

Authorities said the explosion caused a fire, which Arlington Fire and EMS later said was under control and that crews remained on the scene to battle "small spot fires."

Police were called to the residence to investigate a suspect reported to have fired a flare gun within the home, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect fired several rounds from within the home, which then exploded, authorities said.

"Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion," Arlington County Police Department said.

Fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington branch, are on the scene, ATF Washington said in a statement.

Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the region of northern Virginia, said on X that he is monitoring the emergency response.

"This is very, very scary, and my profound thanks go out to first responders working to secure the area and keep everyone safe," he said.

This is a developing story.