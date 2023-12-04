Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 6:11 PM

N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial

By Don Jacobson
A bid by attorneys for former President Donald Trump for a quick high court review of a gag order imposed on him by the judge in his New York civil fraud trial was denied on Monday. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
A bid by attorneys for former President Donald Trump for a quick high court review of a gag order imposed on him by the judge in his New York civil fraud trial was denied on Monday. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The state of New York's highest court on Monday denied a bid by former President Donald Trump to fast-track his appeal of a gag order as defense testimony resumed in his $250 million civil fraud trial.

Trump's lawyers began the day Monday with a filing urging New York's Court of Appeals to grant an expedited review of his request to vacate a ruling by a panel of state appellate court judges upholding a gag order imposed on the former president by trial Judge Arthur Engoron.

Advertisement

Trump is scheduled to take the stand in his own defense on Dec. 11, spurring his legal team to have the gag order lifted before then.

In seeking the fast-tracked high court review, Trump attorney Clifford Robert argued as he has in earlier filings his client is suffering "irreparable injury daily" and is being "silenced on matters implicating the appearance of bias and impropriety on the bench" due to the gag order, which was initially imposed by Engoron on Oct. 3, the second day of the trial.

Related

He slapped the order on Trump after the former president posted social media comments disparaging the judge's law clerk, which court officials say spurred hundreds of threats and anti-Semitic vitriol directed toward the court and its officers from Trump's supporters.

Advertisement

The appeals court last month temporarily lifted the gag orders and sanctions barring Trump from attacking Engoron's law clerk Allison Greenfield.

His bid for an expedited hearing, however, was rejected by high court officials later on Monday, Courthouse News and ABC News reported, meaning the gag order will still be effective when Trump takes the stand next week.

Meanwhile, defense testimony resumed Monday with a real estate expert called by Trump's attorneys.

The former president and his family are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of vastly inflating the values of their properties in a decades-long scheme to defraud banks and investors. She is seeking at least $250 million in restitution.

Engoron ruled in September during the first phase of the trial that Trump indeed fraudulently inflated the values of his real estate properties, granting a partial summary judgement in the case to James.

Real estate appraiser Frederick Chin testified Monday that Trump's valuations were not necessarily fraudulent because developers can take many factors into account when determining a property's worth, including their value of their own reputations -- the so-called "genius factor," ABC News reported.

Upon cross-examination by prosecutors, however, Chin agreed that Trump's valuation of a mansion and surrounding properties in Westchester County, N.Y., was neither "reasonable" or "proper," according to Courthouse News.

Advertisement

James alleges bogus valuations of the "Seven Springs" property were used by Trump to claim an apparent $21 million tax deduction and to improperly inflate his net worth. She said Trump bought the property for $7.5 million in 1996, but by 2012 had valued it $291 million.

Donald Trump appears in NYC court for civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media when he arrives for the opening of his civil fraud trial in New York City on October 2, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. expands Uganda visa restrictions over LGBTQI+ repression, democracy flaws
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
U.S. expands Uganda visa restrictions over LGBTQI+ repression, democracy flaws
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expanded visa restrictions Monday in Uganda, to target those responsible for undermining the democratic process with "flawed electoral processes, violence and intimidation."
Supreme Court justices appear torn on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court justices appear torn on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices appeared torn Monday on whether Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement plan, which would protect the Sackler family ownership from civil liability in exchange for $6 billion in opioid relief funds.
Former U.S. ambassador, NSC member charged with acting as agent for Cuba
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador, NSC member charged with acting as agent for Cuba
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia and member of the National Security Council has been arrested and charged with secretly acting as an agent of the government of Cuba, U.S. officials said Monday.
Knife attack at Philadelphia Macy's kills 1 security guard, injures another
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Knife attack at Philadelphia Macy's kills 1 security guard, injures another
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Police arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing that left one security guard dead and another injured on Monday morning at the city's historic Macy's department store in center city Philadelphia.
N.D. Gov. Doug Bergum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.D. Gov. Doug Bergum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum announced Monday he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination after failing to the make the cut for this week's GOP debate.
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Oxford University Press, the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has named "rizz" the 2023 word of the year.
White House urges Congress to pass new Ukraine funding before end of year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House urges Congress to pass new Ukraine funding before end of year
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The White House sent a letter to Congress on Monday urging lawmakers to approve more funding for Ukraine to fight Russia as the clock was ticking for previously allocated aid to run out in less than a month.
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S. warship and three commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday, a possible escalation of hostilities in the region as a weeklong military stand down between Hamas and Israel came to an end Friday.
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman who heard her father's deathbed confession two years ago but dismissed it as a fish tale said she was shocked to find he was telling the truth about his role in a 1969 Ohio bank heist.
Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is buying Hawaiian Airlines for nearly $2 billion, the companies announced Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens
U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement