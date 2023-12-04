Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 10:44 PM

Zelensky to address senators Tuesday as Congress considers Ukraine funding

By Darryl Coote
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is to address the Senate on Tuesday during a classified meeting on the war in his country, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Monday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is to address the Senate on Tuesday during a classified meeting on the war in his country, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Monday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will speak to U.S. senators via secure video as part of a classified briefing on the war in Europe on Tuesday, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said, as the White House pressures Congress to pass its supplemental aid package for the besieged ally.

Schumer announced that he extended the Biden administration's invitation to Zelensky on Monday while speaking from the Senate floor. The New York Democrat said the invitation was made so Zelensky could inform all senators directly about "what's at stake."

Advertisement

"I ask that all senators -- all senators -- attend this important briefing," he said.

For months, the Biden administration has warned that Congress-approved funding for Ukraine's defense against Russia was near spent, and in late October, President Joe Biden unveiled a $106 billion supplemental aid package.

Advertisement

That package includes $61 billion for Ukraine and $50 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense base across Europe and the wider region.

The White House has argued that the package advances national security and supports allies and partners at a time when autocrats and dictators threaten democracy worldwide, as spending for Ukraine has received pushback from House Republicans who hold a slight majority in their chamber of Congress.

Earlier Monday, Shalanda Young, director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, sent House Speaker Mike Johnson a letter to express the urgency of the moment "as Congress weighs whether we continue to fight for freedom across the globe or we ignore the lessons we have learned from history and let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and autocracy prevail."

Schumer also hit on the exigencies of the moment, stating that he urges "every senator to think where we are at this moment in history" as they contemplate their stance on the supplemental package.

"America's national security is on the line around the world -- in Europe, in the Middle East, in the Indo-Pacific. Autocrats, dictators are waging war against democracy, against our values, against our way of life," he said. "That's why passing this supplemental is so important. It could determine the trajectory of democracy for years to come. We are at a moment in history."

Advertisement

Schumer on Monday also filed cloture on a motion to proceed on a shell bill for the supplemental aid package.

Volodymyr Zelensky: 20 moments in the life of a Ukraine leader propelled into war

Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at his headquarters after the first round of presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, on March 31, 2019. Zelensky won that round of the Ukraine presidential election with 30.4% of votes. Photo by Stepan Franko/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

Four Republican candidates qualify for fourth GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Four Republican candidates qualify for fourth GOP presidential debate
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Wednesday's fourth 2024 Republican presidential primary debate in Alabama will shrink to four candidates, the Republican National Committee announced Monday.
L.A. district attorney charges man in slayings of 4 people over 4-day span
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
L.A. district attorney charges man in slayings of 4 people over 4-day span
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities on Monday charged a 33-year-old man with the fatal shootings of three homeless people and another victim he allegedly encountered at a vehicle charging station.
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Hackers stole ancestry and personal data from 6.9 million customers of genetic testing lab 23andMe, according to updated numbers Monday, after the company first disclosed the data leak in early October.
Study links rise in child suicides to post-OxyContin opioid crisis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Study links rise in child suicides to post-OxyContin opioid crisis
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Child suicides rose fastest in parts of the country where the use of illicit opioids such as heroin boomed following the reformulation of OxyContin in 2010, according to a study published Monday.
U.S. expands Uganda visa restrictions over LGBTQI+ repression, democracy flaws
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. expands Uganda visa restrictions over LGBTQI+ repression, democracy flaws
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expanded visa restrictions Monday in Uganda, to target those responsible for undermining the democratic process with "flawed electoral processes, violence and intimidation."
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The state of New York's highest court on Monday denied a bid by former President Donald Trump to fast-track his appeal of a gag order as defense testimony resumed in his $250 million civil fraud trial.
Supreme Court justices appear torn on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court justices appear torn on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices appeared torn Monday on whether Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement plan, which would protect the Sackler family ownership from civil liability in exchange for $6 billion in opioid relief funds.
Former U.S. ambassador, NSC member charged with acting as agent for Cuba
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador, NSC member charged with acting as agent for Cuba
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia and member of the National Security Council has been arrested and charged with secretly acting as an agent of the government of Cuba, U.S. officials said Monday.
Knife attack at Philadelphia Macy's kills 1 security guard, injures another
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Knife attack at Philadelphia Macy's kills 1 security guard, injures another
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Police arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing that left one security guard dead and another injured on Monday morning at the city's historic Macy's department store in center city Philadelphia.
N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination after failing to the make the cut for this week's GOP debate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement