Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 2:44 PM

Knife attack at Philadelphia Macy's kills 1 security guard, injures another

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Police arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing that left one security guard dead and another injured on Monday morning at the city's historic Macy's department store in center city Philadelphia.

Authorities said a man was initially kicked out of the Philadelphia store by security guards after he tried to steal a hat.

Advertisement

Police said the man returned to the store about 15 minutes later and attacked two security guards with a knife.

Philadelphia Police Interim Commissioner John Stanford said one security guard, a 30-year-old male, was stabbed in the neck and died from his injuries. The second security guard, 23, was stabbed in the arm and face and was listed in stable condition.

Related

Philadelphia police said transit law enforcement apprehended a suspect at the SEPTA's rapid transit train Somerset Station. Authorities have not released the man's name as of early Monday afternoon.

"For something like this to happen on a Monday morning during the holiday season, it's just another indication that every bit of crime is important in the city -- this started as a retail theft that turned into a robbery and then ultimately to a homicide. It's just a tragic situation," Stanford said.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Macy's were the incident happened is located in the historic Wanamaker building that has been called one of the most architecturally noteworthy retail sites in the nation and one that has been designated as a National Historical Landmark.

Latest Headlines

Former U.S. ambassador, NSC member charged with acting as agent for Cuba
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Former U.S. ambassador, NSC member charged with acting as agent for Cuba
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia and member of the National Security Council has been arrested and charged with secretly acting as an agent of the government of Cuba, U.S. officials said Monday.
N.D. Gov. Doug Bergum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.D. Gov. Doug Bergum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum announced Monday he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination after failing to the make the cut for this week's GOP debate.
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Monday in a legal challenge to Purdue Pharma's multi-billion dollar bankruptcy deal aimed at providing compensation to victims of the widely abused painkiller OxyContin.
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Oxford University Press, the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has named "rizz" the 2023 word of the year.
White House urges Congress to pass new Ukraine funding before end of year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House urges Congress to pass new Ukraine funding before end of year
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The White House sent a letter to Congress on Monday urging lawmakers to approve more funding for Ukraine to fight Russia as the clock was ticking for previously allocated aid to run out in less than a month.
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S. warship and three commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday, a possible escalation of hostilities in the region as a weeklong military stand down between Hamas and Israel came to an end Friday.
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman who heard her father's deathbed confession two years ago but dismissed it as a fish tale said she was shocked to find he was telling the truth about his role in a 1969 Ohio bank heist.
Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is buying Hawaiian Airlines for nearly $2 billion, the companies announced Saturday.
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- One of three Palestinian college students who were shot and wounded while on Thanksgiving break in Vermont is now paralyzed from the chest down after the bullet that hit him lodged in his spine, according to family.
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An employee at an upscale Manhattan condo complex discovered the remains of a woman at the bottom of a trash compactor chute, the NYPD reported. Police are investigating if she was connected to a missing person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement