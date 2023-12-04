Knife attack at Philadelphia Macy's kills 1 security guard, injures another

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Police arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing that left one security guard dead and another injured on Monday morning at the city's historic Macy's department store in center city Philadelphia.

Authorities said a man was initially kicked out of the Philadelphia store by security guards after he tried to steal a hat.

Police said the man returned to the store about 15 minutes later and attacked two security guards with a knife.

Philadelphia Police Interim Commissioner John Stanford said one security guard, a 30-year-old male, was stabbed in the neck and died from his injuries. The second security guard, 23, was stabbed in the arm and face and was listed in stable condition.

Philadelphia police said transit law enforcement apprehended a suspect at the SEPTA's rapid transit train Somerset Station. Authorities have not released the man's name as of early Monday afternoon.

"For something like this to happen on a Monday morning during the holiday season, it's just another indication that every bit of crime is important in the city -- this started as a retail theft that turned into a robbery and then ultimately to a homicide. It's just a tragic situation," Stanford said.

The Philadelphia Macy's were the incident happened is located in the historic Wanamaker building that has been called one of the most architecturally noteworthy retail sites in the nation and one that has been designated as a National Historical Landmark.