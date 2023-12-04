Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 3:29 PM

Former U.S. ambassador, NSC member charged with acting as agent for Cuba

By Don Jacobson
The Harry S Truman Building, headquarters of U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., is shown in a file photo. Longtime State Department employee and U.S. diplomat Victor Manuel Rocha was charged Monday with acting as a double-agent for Cuba over a 40-year span. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI
The Harry S Truman Building, headquarters of U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., is shown in a file photo. Longtime State Department employee and U.S. diplomat Victor Manuel Rocha was charged Monday with acting as a double-agent for Cuba over a 40-year span. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia and member of the National Security Council has been arrested and charged with secretly acting as an agent of the government of Cuba, U.S. officials said Monday.

Victor Manuel Rocha, 73, of Miami, committed "multiple federal crimes" over a period of decades while acting as a clandestine agent for Cuba, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in a statement.

Advertisement

"We allege that for over 40 years, Victor Manuel Rocha served as an agent of the Cuban government and sought out and obtained positions within the United States government that would provide him with access to non-public information and the ability to affect U.S. foreign policy," Garland said.

Rocha, he said, betrayed the trust of United States while serving a foreign power, "a crime that will be met with the full force of the Justice Department."

Related

FBI Director Christopher Wray added that Rocha broke an oath sworn to by all U.S. diplomats "to support and defend the Constitution of the United States" and promised his agency will "find and hold accountable anyone who violates their oath to the United States, no matter how long it takes."

Advertisement

Rocha is a former State Department employee who served as director of Inter-American Affairs on the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995 under President Bill Clinton, and later as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002 under President George W. Bush.

Throughout his lengthy diplomatic career, Rocha also served at the U.S. missions in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Argentina. In more recent years, he has served as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and on the University of Miami's International Advisory Board, the Miami Herald reported.

Authorities alleged that starting in 1981 and continuing to the present, Rocha, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Colombia, secretly helped Cuba gather intelligence against the United States during all of his diplomatic assignments.

The alleged intelligence-gathering continued even after his departure from the State Department when he was serving as an adviser to the commander of the U.S. Southern Command, whose area of responsibility includes Cuba, the DOJ said.

Rocha was arrested and charged after allegedly making incriminating statements to an undercover FBI agent posing as an operative of Cuba's General Directorate of Intelligence. U.S. officials alleged Rocha behaved as a Cuban agent during the meetings, "consistently referring to the United States as 'the enemy,' and using the term 'we' to describe himself and Cuba."

Advertisement

Rocha also praised the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro as "The Comandante," they alleged.

He faces charges including conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the Attorney General and with using a passport obtained by false statement.

Rocha was scheduled to make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Miami on Monday.

Latest Headlines

Knife attack at Philadelphia Macy's kills 1 security guard, injures another
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Knife attack at Philadelphia Macy's kills 1 security guard, injures another
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Police arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing that left one security guard dead and another injured on Monday morning at the city's historic Macy's department store in center city Philadelphia.
N.D. Gov. Doug Bergum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.D. Gov. Doug Bergum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum announced Monday he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination after failing to the make the cut for this week's GOP debate.
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Monday in a legal challenge to Purdue Pharma's multi-billion dollar bankruptcy deal aimed at providing compensation to victims of the widely abused painkiller OxyContin.
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Oxford University Press, the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has named "rizz" the 2023 word of the year.
White House urges Congress to pass new Ukraine funding before end of year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House urges Congress to pass new Ukraine funding before end of year
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The White House sent a letter to Congress on Monday urging lawmakers to approve more funding for Ukraine to fight Russia as the clock was ticking for previously allocated aid to run out in less than a month.
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S. warship and three commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday, a possible escalation of hostilities in the region as a weeklong military stand down between Hamas and Israel came to an end Friday.
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman who heard her father's deathbed confession two years ago but dismissed it as a fish tale said she was shocked to find he was telling the truth about his role in a 1969 Ohio bank heist.
Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is buying Hawaiian Airlines for nearly $2 billion, the companies announced Saturday.
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- One of three Palestinian college students who were shot and wounded while on Thanksgiving break in Vermont is now paralyzed from the chest down after the bullet that hit him lodged in his spine, according to family.
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An employee at an upscale Manhattan condo complex discovered the remains of a woman at the bottom of a trash compactor chute, the NYPD reported. Police are investigating if she was connected to a missing person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
China accuses U.S. of violating its sovereignty in disputed waters
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
USS Carney downs more Iran-backed drones in the Red Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement