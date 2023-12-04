Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 2:08 PM

N.D. Gov. Doug Bergum drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race

His announcement blasts Republican National Committee, saying its 'clubhouse debate requirements' limit fresh ideas, favor major-media-market campaigns

By Don Jacobson
North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum announced the suspension of his 2024 Republican presidential nomination campaign on Monday after failing to make the cut for this week's GOP debate. File Photo provided by North Dakota Governor's Office
North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum announced the suspension of his 2024 Republican presidential nomination campaign on Monday after failing to make the cut for this week's GOP debate. File Photo provided by North Dakota Governor's Office

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum announced Monday he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination after failing to the make the cut for this week's GOP debate.

The longshot GOP candidate said in a statement issued to media outlets that while he and his wife, Kathryn, "will always remain committed to fighting for the people who make our nation so exceptional," he has decided drop his presidential bid.

With the announcement, Bergum becomes the latest in a string of candidates to drop out of the race in the face of polls showing widespread support among Republicans for former President Donald Trump as the 2024 candidate.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Rep. Will Hurd and businessman Perry Johnson have already exited from the race.

Bergum failed to qualify for last month's third GOP debate, as well as the fourth, which is scheduled for Wednesday night. He polled 1.7% support in a survey released Monday by NewsNation, which is hosting the upcoming debate.

In his statement Monday, Bergum leveled criticism at the Republican National Committee, blasting the panel's "arbitrary criteria" for debate qualification that he says discriminates against would-be presidential contenders who are not from "major media markets on the coast."

"The RNC's clubhouse debate requirements are nationalizing the primary process and taking the power of democracy away from the engaged, thoughtful citizens of Iowa and New Hampshire," he said. "The RNC's mission is to win elections. It is not their mission to reduce competition and restrict fresh ideas by 'narrowing the field' months before the Iowa caucuses or the first in the nation New Hampshire primary."

Among the debate requirements for the fourth debate set by the RNC, a candidate must poll at least 6% in two national polls or 6% in one national poll and 6% in one early state poll from two separate "carve out" states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC.

Also, a candidate must have a minimum of 80,000 unique donors to their presidential campaign committee with at least 200 unique donors per state in 20 or more states or U.S. territories.

Trump announced in August he would not participate in any of the RNC debates and has since called for all of them to be canceled.

