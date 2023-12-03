Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 3, 2023 / 11:46 AM

Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people

By Adam Schrader
Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, was identified Saturday after police in Los Angeles warned of a possible serial killer targeting homeless people. Photo courtesy of LAPD
Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, was identified Saturday after police in Los Angeles warned of a possible serial killer targeting homeless people. Photo courtesy of LAPD

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A suspect was identified Saturday after police in Los Angeles warned of a possible serial killer targeting homeless people.

Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, was already placed into custody after he was believed to have killed Nicholas Simbolon, a county employee, during a robbery at his home in San Dimas on Tuesday, police said in a statement on Twitter. Detectives are seeking info on possible additional victims.

Advertisement

Powell murdered the three unhoused men without provocation while they slept, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said at a live-streamed news conference. So far, Powell is suspected of killing four men total over four days beginning last Sunday.

"Mr. Powell was identified as being behind the senseless killing of Nicholas Simbolon, a husband and father of two young children, at his home in San Dimas," Moore said.

Related

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department identified the car Powell allegedly used in the killing of Simbolon, which was alerted to law enforcement. Officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department discovered the car and stopped it, arresting Powell on Wednesday evening and recovering the weapon he used.

Meanwhile, the LAPD identified the vehicle it had believed was connected to the three homeless homicides as being the same one Powell allegedly used during the murder of Simbolon, Moore said.

Advertisement

Forensics teams later confirmed that the weapon recovered from Powell tied to the murder of Simbolon was also used to kill the three homeless men and that the car was at all three murder scenes. And his physical appearance is consistent with surveillance videos.

"We have not yet established a motive of Mr. Powell in these three murders. I am grateful that the suspect is in custody and no longer a threat to the community," Moore said.

Moore praised Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her leadership of the city through the crime spree and her mobility of local resources for the homeless, such as housing providers, to protect what he called "one of our most vulnerable populations."

"When we come together as a city and a region, nothing can stop Los Angeles," Bass said in remarks during the news conference. "We step up to challenges and address them."

The possibility of a serial killer had been announced just less than 24 hours previously, when police released a photo of the man and the vehicle believed to have been involved. Authorities have now also released a mugshot of Powell.

The city has an estimated homeless population of 46,260 people, with more than 75,500 in all of Los Angeles County, according to the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

Advertisement

In Las Vegas, police were investigating a shooting that left one dead and four people injured. Police described all five victims as "unhoused" at the time.

Latest Headlines

Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A man who killed four members of a family, including two children, before setting the house on fire and stabbing two NYPD officers who responded, was shot dead Sunday morning by one of the officers he slashed.
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man accused of hitting and killing two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers while driving drunk this week has been ordered held on $500,000 bail by a state court official.
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie will not be on the Maine primary election ballot after failing to obtain the required number of in-state petition signatures.
U.S. announces plan to boost operations with AUKUS partners in Indo-Pacific region
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. announces plan to boost operations with AUKUS partners in Indo-Pacific region
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced increased collaboration with AUKUS partners Britain and Australia to fortify their presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid tensions between China and its smaller neighbors.
Affidavit details sexual assault complaint against Florida GOP chair
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Affidavit details sexual assault complaint against Florida GOP chair
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A newly unsealed police affidavit had shed more insight into an ongoing sexual assault investigation against Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler.
LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities have warned of a possible serial killer targeting the homeless population in the wake of three recent slayings.
Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The estranged husband of a Florida woman whose body was found in a storage unit after a high-profile search last month now stands charged with her murder, prosecutors say.
D.C. man sentenced to 33 months for impersonating federal agent
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
D.C. man sentenced to 33 months for impersonating federal agent
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for impersonating a federal agent in a cloak-and-dagger scheme that ensnared the U.S. Secret Service last year.
Texas must remove floating barrier from Rio Grande, appellate court orders
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Texas must remove floating barrier from Rio Grande, appellate court orders
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court panel has ordered Texas to remove the floating barrier it deployed in the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass this summer, affirming a lower court's ruling.
D.C. judge denies two Trump motions in federal election interference trial
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
D.C. judge denies two Trump motions in federal election interference trial
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a pair of arguments from Donald Trump's legal team, striking down an argument that the former president has blanket immunity in the election interference case proceedings against him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit
Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement