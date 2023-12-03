Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 3, 2023 / 3:40 PM

Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin

By Mark Moran
Pedestrians walk through Times Square in New York City on Thursday, March 2, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pedestrians walk through Times Square in New York City on Thursday, March 2, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An employee at an upscale Manhattan condominium complex has discovered the remains of a woman at the bottom of a trash compactor chute, the NYPD reported. Police are investigating if she was connected to a missing person's report filed a day earlier.

Police say the employee discovered the remains of the 24-year-old woman Friday afternoon in the basement of the +Art condo complex at 540 West 28th Street while taking out the trash. The complex is about a ten-minute walk from Times Square.

Police identified the woman, who did not live in the building where her remains were discovered, as Jaclyn Elmquist of Brooklyn.

Video from a local TV station showed Elmquist staggering down West 28th Street late Thursday night and attempting to open several locked doors before continuing down the street. Police have not said how she got into the condo building where her remains were eventually discovered or how she wound up in the garbage compactor chute.

Police are investigating whether it was Elmquist who was discovered missing a day earlier, a case in which a woman in her 20s was reportedly last seen getting into a cab at a nearby restaurant. Police suspect the disappearance may be tied to Elmquist's death partly because of "missing" flyers posted in the area asking for help in finding her.

"It hasn't been determined if she was intoxicated but it's a possibility," an NYPD source said. "It's being looked at."

Elmquist worked at a recruiting company called Mission Staffing. She reportedly attended a work party in Manhattan and never made it back to her home in Brooklyn, her cousin posted on social media.

"My cousin Jackie Elmquist has been missing since last night after she left a work party in Manhattan - she didn't come home or show up for work this morning please spread the word so people in the area can see it since all of her family lives here in Minnesota," her cousin wrote on X.

Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is buying Hawaiian Airlines for nearly $2 billion, the companies announced Saturday.
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- One of three Palestinian college students who were shot and wounded while on Thanksgiving break in Vermont is now paralyzed from the chest down after the bullet that hit him lodged in his spine, according to family.
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A group of about 200 pro-Palestinian protesters flooded Times Square and other parts of New York City after police blocked the crowd from entering the American Museum of Natural History after recent disturbances.
Iconic Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller becomes part of Mattel's 'Inspiring Women' series
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Iconic Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller becomes part of Mattel's 'Inspiring Women' series
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Mattel is creating a Barbie doll in the likeness of Wilma Mankiller, an iconic chief of the Cherokee Nation, as part of its "Inspiring Women" series, the toy maker announced.
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A suspect was identified Saturday after police in Los Angeles warned of a possible serial killer targeting homeless people.
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A man who killed four members of a family, including two children, before setting the house on fire and stabbing two NYPD officers who responded, was shot dead Sunday morning by one of the officers he slashed.
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man accused of hitting and killing two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers while driving drunk this week has been ordered held on $500,000 bail by a state court official.
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie will not be on the Maine primary election ballot after failing to obtain the required number of in-state petition signatures.
U.S. announces plan to boost operations with AUKUS partners in Indo-Pacific region
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. announces plan to boost operations with AUKUS partners in Indo-Pacific region
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced increased collaboration with AUKUS partners Britain and Australia to fortify their presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid tensions between China and its smaller neighbors.
Affidavit details sexual assault complaint against Florida GOP chair
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Affidavit details sexual assault complaint against Florida GOP chair
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A newly unsealed police affidavit had shed more insight into an ongoing sexual assault investigation against Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler.
