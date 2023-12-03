Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 3, 2023 / 5:53 PM

Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed

Thomas Conrad died in 2021 after eluding authorities for more than five decades

By A.L. Lee

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman who heard her father's deathbed confession two years ago but dismissed it as a fish tale said she was shocked to find he was telling the truth about his role in the 1969 Ohio bank heist.

Ashley Randele said her father, 71-year-old Thomas Conrad, died from lung cancer in Boston on May 18, 2021 -- two months after he opened up to his incredulous daughter about the crime.

Advertisement

Earlier, doctors had given him just six weeks to live, prompting Conrad to come clean with Randele about his past, saying he robbed the Security National Bank in Cleveland but managed to keep it secret from family members for more than five decades as he eluded authorities.

The subject came up one night as Randele, Conrad and his wife, Kathy, watched an episode of the popular crime show "NCIS," when the dying Conrad began reflecting on his life.

Advertisement

"When I moved here, I had to change my name," he said, according to Randele, who spoke to the New York Post. "And the authorities are probably still looking for me," he added with intrigue.

"Part of me took this as dad humor," said Randele, who is now 38. "The authorities?" she said she wondered to herself after the bizarre conversation with her dad.

"I sat with it for a day. Then I realized that, if he is not Tom Randele, I am not Ashley Randele. I told my dad that he has to tell me his real name. He said he would tell me as long as I promised to not look into it."

Randele said she agreed, and after a long pause, the man she thought she knew as Randele said his real name was Ted Conrad.

Later that night, Randele said she Googled "Ted Conrad" and got a hit for a 20-year-old college dropout named Ted Conrad who wanted for the 1969 theft of $215,000 from the bank vault, which would be $1.7 million in today's dollars.

Conrad worked at the bank as the vault teller, and said he committed the robbery on a Friday, when the bank closed for the weekend. From there, he caught a flight to Washington, D.C., getting a big head start before bank officials re-opened the following Monday.

Advertisement

The heist made front-page news across the country at the time, and Randele said she sat for a period of time reading about her father's exploits.

Through the years, the case was featured on episodes of America's Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries, shows that are no longer on the air.

The robbery is also newly relevant as Randele is featured on a podcast titled "Smoke Screen: My Fugitive Dad," which premieres Monday and has so far helped her come to terms with her father's past.

Randele said the moment she realized the truth about her father, it hit her like a ton of bricks.

"I almost didn't believe it. I thought, 'my life is a Lifetime movie,'" she said. "It was shocking and it took me a few minutes for it to sink in."

From there, Conrad obtained a new social security number and moved to Boston, where he met is wife, Kathy, and raised his only child, Ashley.

When Conrad died in 2021, Randele said she planned to keep his secret until federal agents knocked on her door two months later, saying they had questions about the unsolved heist.

Some of the charges Conrad had faced, including embezzling from the bank and falsifying records, were ultimately dropped as he outwitted efforts to find him, presumably allowing time for the statute of limitations to expire.

Advertisement

"He covered his trail really well," deputy U.S. Marshall Pete Elliott told the Cleveland Plan Dealer. "It's really unbelievable that he lived the way he did for so many years. He was so good at it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian for $2B
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is buying Hawaiian Airlines for nearly $2 billion, the companies announced Saturday.
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- One of three Palestinian college students who were shot and wounded while on Thanksgiving break in Vermont is now paralyzed from the chest down after the bullet that hit him lodged in his spine, according to family.
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An employee at an upscale Manhattan condo complex discovered the remains of a woman at the bottom of a trash compactor chute, the NYPD reported. Police are investigating if she was connected to a missing person.
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A group of about 200 pro-Palestinian protesters flooded Times Square and other parts of New York City after police blocked the crowd from entering the American Museum of Natural History after recent disturbances.
Iconic Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller becomes part of Mattel's 'Inspiring Women' series
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Iconic Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller becomes part of Mattel's 'Inspiring Women' series
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Mattel is creating a Barbie doll in the likeness of Wilma Mankiller, an iconic chief of the Cherokee Nation, as part of its "Inspiring Women" series, the toy maker announced.
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A suspect was identified Saturday after police in Los Angeles warned of a possible serial killer targeting homeless people.
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A man who killed four members of a family, including two children, before setting the house on fire and stabbing two NYPD officers who responded, was shot dead Sunday morning by one of the officers he slashed.
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man accused of hitting and killing two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers while driving drunk this week has been ordered held on $500,000 bail by a state court official.
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie will not be on the Maine primary election ballot after failing to obtain the required number of in-state petition signatures.
U.S. announces plan to boost operations with AUKUS partners in Indo-Pacific region
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. announces plan to boost operations with AUKUS partners in Indo-Pacific region
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced increased collaboration with AUKUS partners Britain and Australia to fortify their presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid tensions between China and its smaller neighbors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Putin orders Russian armed forces personnel increase of 170,000
Putin orders Russian armed forces personnel increase of 170,000
Strong earthquake off Philippines triggers tsunami alerts across Japan
Strong earthquake off Philippines triggers tsunami alerts across Japan
Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia's West Sumatra, spewing ash on nearby towns
Mount Marapi erupts in Indonesia's West Sumatra, spewing ash on nearby towns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement