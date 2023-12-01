Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 3:50 PM

In North Dakota, anthrax infections in cattle on rise

By Patrick Hilsman
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has confirmed a new case of anthrax in cattle, bringing the total amount of infected animals up to 25 for this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblat/UPI
1 of 2 | The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has confirmed a new case of anthrax in cattle, bringing the total amount of infected animals up to 25 for this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblat/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new case of anthrax has been discovered in North Dakota cattle, bringing the total number of animals known to be affected this year up to 25, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

The NDDA said the case was "confirmed by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory," in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

The NDDA also said it is crucial to make sure cattle are vaccinated to prevent the spread of diseases.

"There is a vaccine and many producers in the affected area worked with veterinarians to administer vaccinations earlier this year," said North Dakota State Veterinarian Ethan Andress.

The bacteria that cause anthrax, Bacillus anthracis, can remain dormant in the environment for several years, making it difficult to counteract infections.

According to Andress, "the case shows how anthrax spores can remain in an environment for a long period of time."

The NDDA says Bacillus anthracis spores are capable of surviving a wide range of conditions.

"Anthrax can infect all warm-blooded animals, including humans. The bacteria that causes anthrax (Bacillus anthracis) can form spores which are resistant to heat, cold, chemical disinfectants and drying," the NDDA said in a summery on anthrax.

Advertisement

In August, authorities confirmed anthrax at 16 locations in North Dakota.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Ex-Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Klete Keller, a two-time gold medalist former Olympic swimmer, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday for obstruction of an official proceeding in the Jan. 6 U.S. capitol insurrection.
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An exotic wolf-hybrid pet killed an Alabama baby at a home in Chelsea, Ala., Mayor Tony Picksimer confirmed Friday.
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. George Santos of New York faces a vote Friday that threatens to remove him from Congress more than a month after he pleaded not guilty to multiple federal fraud charges.
Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that former President Donald Trump can be sued civilly for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, assaulted police and threatened Cong
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says any interest rate cut speculation is premature
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says any interest rate cut speculation is premature
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- In prepared remarks at Friday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said speculation about interest rate cuts to loosen monetary policy is premature.
U.S. executions in 2023 were concentrated in the South, group says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. executions in 2023 were concentrated in the South, group says
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- For the ninth consecutive year, fewer than 30 people were executed in the United States in 2023 and fewer than 50 were sentenced to death as of Friday, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Kamala Harris attends COP28 summit in Dubai
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris attends COP28 summit in Dubai
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive at the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday to take part in two days of climate negotiations with hundreds of world leaders, the White House announced.
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Friday in Phoenix. She was 93.
Biden administration shares rules on EV tax credits for 'foreign entities'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration shares rules on EV tax credits for 'foreign entities'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The IRS and Treasury Department on Friday laid out guidance on electric vehicle tax credits for foreign manufacturers under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Judge halts Montana law banning TikTok on First Amendment grounds
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge halts Montana law banning TikTok on First Amendment grounds
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge has blocked Montana's statewide ban of the social media app TikTok, saying the law violated the Constitution's First Amendment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run
Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run
Palestinian Health Ministry says 32 killed in Gaza as temporary cease-fire collapses
Palestinian Health Ministry says 32 killed in Gaza as temporary cease-fire collapses
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement