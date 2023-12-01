1 of 2 | The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has confirmed a new case of anthrax in cattle, bringing the total amount of infected animals up to 25 for this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblat/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new case of anthrax has been discovered in North Dakota cattle, bringing the total number of animals known to be affected this year up to 25, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. The NDDA said the case was "confirmed by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory," in a press release Wednesday. Advertisement

The NDDA also said it is crucial to make sure cattle are vaccinated to prevent the spread of diseases.

"There is a vaccine and many producers in the affected area worked with veterinarians to administer vaccinations earlier this year," said North Dakota State Veterinarian Ethan Andress.

The bacteria that cause anthrax, Bacillus anthracis, can remain dormant in the environment for several years, making it difficult to counteract infections.

According to Andress, "the case shows how anthrax spores can remain in an environment for a long period of time."

The NDDA says Bacillus anthracis spores are capable of surviving a wide range of conditions.

"Anthrax can infect all warm-blooded animals, including humans. The bacteria that causes anthrax (Bacillus anthracis) can form spores which are resistant to heat, cold, chemical disinfectants and drying," the NDDA said in a summery on anthrax.

In August, authorities confirmed anthrax at 16 locations in North Dakota.