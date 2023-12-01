Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 12:09 PM

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says any interest rate cut speculation is premature

By Doug Cunningham
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that speculation about lowering interest rates is premature, with inflation lowered but sill well above the Fed's 2% target. Powell's comments came in prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that speculation about lowering interest rates is premature, with inflation lowered but sill well above the Fed's 2% target. Powell's comments came in prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that speculation about interest rate cuts to loosen monetary policy is premature.

Delivering remarks at Atlanta's Spelman College, Powell said while repeated rate hikes have worked to lower inflation it was still well above the 2% annual target.

Advertisement

"It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease," Powell said.

He added the Fed was "prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so."

"We have made considerable progress in reducing high inflation while maintaining a strong labor market," Powell said. "The Federal Open Market Committee is strongly committed to bringing inflation down to 2% over time, and to keeping policy restrictive until we are confident that inflation is on a path to that objective."

The Fed is tasked with twin goals of maintaining maximum employment while preserving price stability for a strong healthy economy, Powell said.

In its last rate hike decision last month, the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%.

Advertisement

He also noted decisions on interest rate cuts or hikes will be made meeting by meeting based on incoming data.

Powell said the full effects of the Fed's monetary tightening haven't yet been felt and he anticipates economic growth will slow as the effects fully kick in.

Read More

Latest Headlines

House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. George Santos of New York faces a vote Friday that threatens to remove him from Congress more than a month after he pleaded not guilty to multiple federal fraud charges.
U.S. executions in 2023 were concentrated in the South, group says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. executions in 2023 were concentrated in the South, group says
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- For the ninth consecutive year, fewer than 30 people were executed in the United States in 2023 and fewer than 50 were sentenced to death as of Friday, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Kamala Harris attends COP28 summit in Dubai
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris attends COP28 summit in Dubai
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive at the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday to take part in two days of climate negotiations with hundreds of world leaders, the White House announced.
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Friday in Phoenix. She was 93.
Biden administration shares rules on EV tax credits for 'foreign entities'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration shares rules on EV tax credits for 'foreign entities'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The IRS and Treasury Department on Friday laid out guidance on electric vehicle tax credits for foreign manufacturers under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Judge halts Montana law banning TikTok on First Amendment grounds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge halts Montana law banning TikTok on First Amendment grounds
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge has blocked Montana's statewide ban of the social media app TikTok, saying the law violated the Constitution's First Amendment.
Rice University relocates founder's remains after reckoning with ties to slavery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rice University relocates founder's remains after reckoning with ties to slavery
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The remains of Rice University's founder have been moved to a family plot in Glenwood Cemetery as part of a redesign of the Houston campus and the school's reckoning with its founding father's ties to slavery.
Texas on the verge of making illegal border crossings a state crime
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas on the verge of making illegal border crossings a state crime
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers last month approved Senate Bill 4, an immigration law that would allow Texas police to arrest people for illegally crossing the border from Mexico.
Bidens participate in National Christmas Tree lighting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Bidens participate in National Christmas Tree lighting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were part of the pageantry and celebration Thursday evening as The National Christmas Tree sparkled to life on the White House Ellipse during the official lighting ceremony.
NOAA announces $7.2 million to better predict severe weather
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NOAA announces $7.2 million to better predict severe weather
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will spend $7.2 million to better predict extreme weather events and the cause and effect of climate change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run
Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
As truce extended, IDF says 8 more Israeli hostages freed
As truce extended, IDF says 8 more Israeli hostages freed
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement