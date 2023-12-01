NOAA announces $7.2 million to better predict severe weather

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will spend $7.2 million to better predict extreme weather events and the cause and effect of climate change, including tropical cyclones, heat extremes, precipitation, global weather patterns and climate drivers, such as the El Nino and La Nina weather phenomena, the administration announced Thursday.
NOAA said it will work with partners on weather and climate research that will help communities, businesses and industries better plan for the future. The projects aim to produce climate projections for multiple years and decades into the future that will help communities plan for severe weather events and mitigate the effects, reducing damage and losses that occur from extreme events.