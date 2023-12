1 of 3 | A Boeing 777-9, commercial jet sits on the tarmac during a layover at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on Monday, June 26, 2023. The 777-9 is the only Boeing commercial airplane with St. Louis- made parts on the aircraft. Boeing employees will spend the day touring the aircraft, seeing it for the first time since production began. Boeing employees in St. Louis produce the 777-9's folding wing tip, moveable trailing edge and fixed leading edge on the wings, as well as the rudder and elevator on the empennage. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing to expand cockpit voice recording capacity to 25 hours in newly manufactured aircraft. Currently, the recorders only capture two hours of data. The "black boxes" capture everything that happens in the cockpit, including the pilots' voices as well as engine noises, and are often used to investigate what happened in the moments before a crash. Advertisement

"This rule will give us substantially more data to identify the causes of incidents and help prevent them in the future," said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker.

The FAA pledged to take action on the issue in March 2023 following the Safety Summit during which more than 200 safety leaders met to discuss ways to enhance flight safety, including expanding the recording capacity of the black boxes. .

The International Civil Aviation Organization and European Union Aviation Safety Agency already require the data recorders to hold 25 hours of information, and if the FAA were to adopt this standard, newly manufactured planes operating in America would come in line with that international standard.

The proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register on Monday, and the public will have 60 days to comment before the FAA takes the next step.

