Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2023 / 11:58 AM / Updated at 12:26 PM

PCE inflation flat in October, up 3% from a year ago

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. consumer spending measured by the PCE inflation index favored by the Federal Reserve was flat in October, increasing less than 0.1%. The BEA said Thursday the annual PCE inflation rate is at 3%. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
U.S. consumer spending measured by the PCE inflation index favored by the Federal Reserve was flat in October, increasing less than 0.1%. The BEA said Thursday the annual PCE inflation rate is at 3%. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The personal consumption expenditures index, an inflation measure favored by the Federal Reserve, was flat in October as a decline in goods prices was offset by a rise in services.

The PCE price index rose less than 0.1% for October while climbing 3% from a year ago as U.S. consumer spending rose .02% for the month.

Advertisement

Excluding food and energy, PCE inflation was 0.2% for October and 3.5% from one year ago.

"Prices for goods decreased 0.3 % and prices for services increased 0.2%. Food prices increased 0.2% and energy prices decreased 2.6%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 %," the BEA Thursday statement said.

Related

Americans spent $53.1 billion more on services in October while spending $11.9 billion less on goods, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

"From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index for October increased 3%. Prices for goods increased 0.2% and prices for services increased 4.4%. Food prices increased 2.4% and energy prices decreased 4.8%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 3.5% from one year ago," the BEA statement said.

Advertisement

Personal income increased by $57.1 billion, or 0.2%. Personal saving was $768.6 billion and the saving rate was 3.8%.

"Within services, the largest contributors to the increase were health care (led by hospital and nursing home services), housing and utilities (led by housing), and other services (led by international travel), " the BEA said.

The decline in October goods spending came largely from a decrease in motor vehicles and parts, led by new motor vehicles, along with gasoline and other energy goods.

Disposable personal income was up by $63.4 billion, or 0.3% for the month.

Compared with September, prices for goods in October dropped 0.3% while services prices were up by 0.2%. Food costs were up 0.2% while energy costs decreased by 2.6%.

At an annual rate, the PCE index was up 3.0% from the same month a year ago.

Excluding food and energy, October PCE was 0.2% for the month and up by 3.5% from a year ago in October.

The White House was quick to highlight the new numbers, releasing a statement from President Joe Biden.

"Today, we learned that annual inflation fell to its lowest level since March 2021 and monthly inflation was zero," Biden said. "Alongside yesterday's news that our economy grew by more than 5% last quarter, this flat inflation is helping deliver the breathing room families need right now, especially around the holidays."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who faces an upcoming vote to boot him from office more than a month after he pleaded not guilty to fraud charges, announced he would propose a similar resolution to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom to debate immigration, economy, crime
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom to debate immigration, economy, crime
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are set to meet Thursday in Georgia for an unprecedented debate between governors from opposing parties.
Ford says UAW strike cost $1.7 billion in lost profits in 2023
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford says UAW strike cost $1.7 billion in lost profits in 2023
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Ford said Thursday the United Auto Workers strike cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits as it reported before-tax, full-year 2023 earnings expectations of $10 billion to $10.5 billion.
Biden administration announces plan to replace lead pipes within 10 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration announces plan to replace lead pipes within 10 years
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new actions to replace lead pipes in public water systems across the country in a continuing effort to eliminate lead poisoning among children and families.
Education Department investigates Harvard following anti-Semitism complaint
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Education Department investigates Harvard following anti-Semitism complaint
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Department of Education added Harvard University to a list of institutions under investigation for alleged anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents on campus.
Florida high school principal suspended over transgender volleyball player
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida high school principal suspended over transgender volleyball player
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida principal and several staffers have been temporarily removed from a high school amid allegations that a transgender student played on the girls volleyball team, education officials said.
Henry Kissinger, influential adviser to presidents, dies at 100
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Henry Kissinger, influential adviser to presidents, dies at 100
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, a Jewish refugee whose family fled Nazi Germany when he was a teen and later grew up to be one of the most influential diplomats in U.S. history, has died at the age of 100.
Mother and son January 6 rioters are sentenced
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mother and son January 6 rioters are sentenced
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A mother and son who helped steal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan, 6 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, have been sentenced to house arrest.
Fires prompt Jeep to recall Wrangler hybrid SUVs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Fires prompt Jeep to recall Wrangler hybrid SUVs
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jeep is recalling more than 32,000 Wrangler 4xe models because of a potential fire risk, the company announced Wednesday after it reported there had been 8 fires involving the hybrid-model vehicles.
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday ice rink
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday ice rink
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled a new holiday ice rink Wednesday on the South Lawn of the White House where children will be invited to skate and play ice hockey throughout the month of December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter, close family, friends bid farewell to Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy Carter, close family, friends bid farewell to Rosalynn Carter
Florida high school principal suspended over transgender volleyball player
Florida high school principal suspended over transgender volleyball player
Supreme Court considers constitutionality of administrative law judges in U.S. agencies
Supreme Court considers constitutionality of administrative law judges in U.S. agencies
Henry Kissinger, influential adviser to presidents, dies at 100
Henry Kissinger, influential adviser to presidents, dies at 100
Mother and son January 6 rioters are sentenced
Mother and son January 6 rioters are sentenced
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement