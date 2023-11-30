Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kevin Franke, the husband of parenting advice YouTube star Ruby Franke, filed for divorce Wednesday.

Ruby Franke ran the "Eight Passengers" YouTube channel with Kevin, and, at its peak, the channel had more than 2 million subscribers.

In 2020, Ruby and Kevin Franke were criticized after posting a video in which their son Chad said he had his "bedroom was taken away for seven months," and that he had been "sleeping on a beanbag since October."

In August, Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested on six counts of child abuse after Franke's 12-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt's home and was found to be malnourished.

Franke's 10-year-old daughter also was discovered at the home by police and also appeared to be malnourished.

Details of the divorce remain private, but the former couple will have to operate under certain restrictions while the divorce is litigated.

Kevin Franke's lawyer, Randy Kester, told Today.com that his client had been separated from Ruby for 13 months in October.