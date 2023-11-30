Fires prompt Jeep to recall Wrangler hybrid SUVs

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, has recalled more than 32,000 hybrid model Wrangler 4xe models due to a fire hazard while charging. (UPI Photo/Kevin Dietsch) | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jeep is recalling more than 32,000 Wrangler 4xe models because of a potential fire risk, the company announced Wednesday after it reported there had been 8 fires involving the hybrid-model vehicles. The recall includes Wrangler 4xe's in the 2021-2024 model years. 6 vehicles reportedly caught fire while the popular off-roaders were plugged in to charge but while they were parked and not running, the company said. The recall will involve installing a new battery pack or undergoing what's known as a software flash.

The problem came to light when Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, was doing a routine review of its customer data. It found evidence of the 8 fires, launched an investigation and the recall.

Stellantis has not reported any accidents or injuries related to the fires.

The recall applies to the Wrangler 4xe models that have a hybrid power train that relied on a 14 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is located under the rear seat.

"The vehicles may be driven. However, the company is advising owners to refrain from recharging these hybrid vehicles, and to park them away from structures and other vehicles, until they are remedied," Stellantis said in a statement.

The company said only 1% of the 4xe models built are affected. Stellantis estimates 3,856 vehicles in Canada are affected and other 9,249 units outside North America are subject to the recall, too. Owens of the SUVs subject to the recall will be contacted by Jeep or Stellantis to schedule the repair.

Consumer Reports published instructions for people to find out if their vehicle is part of the recall through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall campaign number is 23V787.

"NHTSA's website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed," the report said.

"If you plug your car's 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA's website and a recall doesn't appear, it means your vehicle doesn't currently have one. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly."

No other Wrangler versions are included in this action.