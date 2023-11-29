US President Joe Biden will travel to CS Wind in Pueblo to call attention to the president's initiatives on clean energy and to showcase hundreds of new job opportunities in Colorado’s third congressional district, currently a Republican stronghold. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit the world's largest manufacturer of wind towers in Colorado on Wednesday to highlight advances in U.S. manufacturing under his legislative agenda. During Biden's trip to CS Wind in Pueblo, Colo., he will call attention to his initiatives on clean energy and showcase hundreds of new job opportunities in Colorado's third congressional district, currently a Republican stronghold, as he seeks re-election in 2024. Advertisement

With a fresh investment of cash from the administration, CS Wind was now expanding its facilities, while Biden was on the stomp, seeking to draw a contrast between his leadership and that of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who opposed pandemic-era funding in the district in 2021, calling it "dangerous for America," the White House said.

Two years later, CS Wind is spending more than $200 million to grow its operation in the state, focusing on producing crucial components of wind turbines, which will play a key role in combating climate change in the United States by generating clean and sustainable energy.

The facility's expansion will create 850 jobs by 2026 as demand rises for wind towers, while the company had already doubled its workforce by adding 500 new employees over the past year or more, the White House said.

In remarks, Biden will announce a $400 million investment to build a 1,900-acre solar field in Pueblo that would power as many as 56,000 homes, while creating 250 jobs -- all in Boebert's district after she voted against $5.6 billion in infrastructure projects, the White House said.

The president's visit also coincided with new data from the Treasury Department that showed Biden's Inflation Reduction Act was working to channel clean energy investments into local-level economies as well as many disadvantaged communities.

The White House said companies have announced $7 billion in clean energy and manufacturing investments in Colorado since Biden took office nearly three years ago, leading to thousands of new jobs.

Biden's visit comes as his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has allocated more than $17 million to redesign streets and enhance traffic routes between the West Side and Pueblo's downtown district.

The law also brought $160 million to the Arkansas Valley Conduit, a 103-mile water pipeline that originates in Pueblo and provides clean water to 50,000 residents across southeastern Colorado, the White House said.

The administration was spending another $13.2 million to revitalize Main Street in Delta, Colo., also on Boebert's turf.

Biden planned to call attention to policies that have helped middle-class communities while boosting private investments that would revitalize low-income areas in the third congressional district.

The efforts in Colorado were part of a larger mission to shift the United States toward clean energy through investments in wind manufacturing, offshore projects, and electric vehicles.

Projections indicate a threefold increase in wind energy generation by 2030, which would meet 50% of the nation's demand for turbines through the next decade.

In 2022, wind power accounted for 22% of new electricity capacity, attracting $12 billion in investment, the White House said.