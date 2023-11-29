Trending
Nov. 29, 2023 / 3:09 PM

Justice Department charges Indian national in plot to assassinate U.S. citizen

By Patrick Hilsman
The Justice Department unsealed charges against an Indian national who is accused of trying to assassinate a Sikh activist in New York. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Justice Department unsealed charges against an Indian national who is accused of trying to assassinate a Sikh activist in New York. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Indian national with connections to government security services has been charged by the U.S. Justice Department with trying to assassinate a U.S. citizen living in New York City, according to documents unsealed Wednesday.

"Today in the Southern District of New York, a superseding indictment was unsealed alleging murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, aka Nick, 52, in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City," the Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday.

In June, Gupta was arrested by Czech authorities.

The Justice Department says Gupta worked with an Indian government employee, dubbed CC-1, in the murder-for-hire scheme against the victim, described as "an attorney and political activist who is a U.S. citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City."

The Justice Department says CC-1 directed the assassination plot.

"CC-1 is an Indian government agency employee who has variously described himself as a 'Senior Field Officer' with responsibilities in 'Security Management,' and 'Intelligence,' and who also has referenced previously serving in India's Central Reserve Police Force," the Justice Department said.

The Indian government has faced a slew of recent accusations that its security services are targeting Sikh activists abroad.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of killing Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In June, Nijjar was killed by two masked gunmen outside a Sikh religious center in British Colombia.

According to the Justice Department, the intended victim of the plot on U.S. soil is an associate of Nijjar.

