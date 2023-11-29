Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 1:35 PM

Sen. Chuck Schumer decries rising anti-Semitism, urges all Americans to fight it

'All Americans share responsibility, obligation to fight back whenever we see rise in prejudice of any type in our midst,' New York lawmaker says

By Clyde Hughes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference after weekly caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. He spoke on the Senate Floor Wednesday about antisemitism. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference after weekly caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. He spoke on the Senate Floor Wednesday about antisemitism. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Calling anti-Semitism a "five-alarm fire that must be extinguished," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Wednesday that many Jews around the world have felt under attack since the Oct. 7 fighting between Israel and Hamas started.

Schumer, the country's highest-ranking elected Jewish official, said his speech on the Senate floor was not to say all criticism of Israel was anti-Semitic or to justify the staggering deaths among Palestinians in Gaza, but to highlight anti-Semitism and suggest ways to fight it.

Advertisement

Putting Israel and the Middle East in a historical context, Schumer targeted those who long have used misinformation to take advantage of a historical ignorance to sow seeds of division and hatred for Jews.

Quoting statistics from the FBI that indicate that Jews long have been targeted by hate, Schumer said that, while Jews make up 2% of the population, they experience 55% of all religious-based crimes.

Related

"Many of the people who express these sentiments in America are not neo-Nazis or card-carrying Klan members or Islamic extremists," Schumer said. "They are in many cases people that liberal Jewish Americans felt previously were their ideological fellow travelers. Not too long ago, many of us marched together for Black and brown lives. We stood together against anti-Asian hatred.

Advertisement

"We protested bigotry against the LGBTQ community. We fought for reproductive justice. Apparently, Mr. President, in the eyes of some, this principle does not extend to the Jewish people."

Schumer addressed the centuries of oppression faced by the Jewish people, as well as their displacement in the Middle East that dates back to biblical times. He said the omission of that displacement in our general historical understanding has allowed foes of the nation to mischaracterize it as one of colonizers and oppressors.

"Too many Americans, especially in our younger generation, don't have a full understanding of this history," Schumer said. "Because some Jewish Americans have done well in America and Israel has increased in power and territory, they feel the Jewish Americans are not vulnerable, that we have the strength and security to overcome prejudice and bigotry."

He said that, for generations, some have "weaponized" untrue anti-Semitic tropes to use the success of some Jewish people against the entire Jewish population.

Schumer said what makes the United States unique is that Jews have been able to practice their faith alongside others in relative peace and its "something we should never stop fighting for."

"All Americans share a responsibility and an obligation to fight back whenever we see a rise in prejudice of any type in our midst," Schumer said.

Advertisement

Schumer called on Americans to learn the history of the Jewish people, reject anti-Semitic "double standards" against Jews and the Israel government, and understand why many Jews defend Israel as a country and its right to exist.

Latest Headlines

OECD expects global economic growth to slow in 2024 as inflation continues to decline
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
OECD expects global economic growth to slow in 2024 as inflation continues to decline
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Global economic growth is expected to slow in 2024 as inflation continues to decline, according to a Wednesday outlook from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
CDC: U.S. life expectancy rebounds after two years of decline during pandemic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC: U.S. life expectancy rebounds after two years of decline during pandemic
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Life expectancy in the United States saw a notable upturn between 2021 and 2022 after two years of decline, according to annual mortality data released on Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. real GDP grew 5.2% in the third quarter, faster than previous estimates
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. real GDP grew 5.2% in the third quarter, faster than previous estimates
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Real U.S. gross domestic product grew 5.2% in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis second estimate Wednesday.
GM says UAW strike cost $1.1 billion, but 2023 profits will be 'very strong'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GM says UAW strike cost $1.1 billion, but 2023 profits will be 'very strong'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- General Motors said Wednesday the United Auto Workers strike cost the company $1.1 billion as it reinstated its full-year 2023 earnings guidance.
U.S. Osprey crashes off Japanese coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Osprey crashes off Japanese coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Officials confirmed that one person died and the fate of five others on board remained a mystery after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed off the southern coast of Japan early Wednesday.
Biden takes clean energy message to GOP turf in trip to Colorado wind power facility
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden takes clean energy message to GOP turf in trip to Colorado wind power facility
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit the world's largest manufacturer of wind towers in Colorado on Wednesday to highlight advances in U.S. manufacturing under his legislative agenda in the third congressional district.
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Two Democrats voted with Republicans in the Senate on Tuesday to block José Javier Rodríguez, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as assistant secretary of the Labor Department, from advancing.
Atlantic hurricane season ranks 4th for most-named storms in a year
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Atlantic hurricane season ranks 4th for most-named storms in a year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially comes to a close on Thursday, stirred up a fourth-place ranking when it comes to most-named storms in a year.
Billionaire Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's right hand man, dies at 99
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Billionaire Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's right hand man, dies at 99
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Charlie Munger, a billionaire who became Warren Buffet's most trusted adviser at Berkshire Hathaway, is dead at 99.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree illuminated during holiday ceremony
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree illuminated during holiday ceremony
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was lit up Tuesday night in a holiday tradition led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, after the National Christmas tree near the White House toppled over in gusty winds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
Donald Trump co-defendant John Eastman requests earlier trial date
Donald Trump co-defendant John Eastman requests earlier trial date
Surge of Russian asylum seekers forces Finland to close border temporarily
Surge of Russian asylum seekers forces Finland to close border temporarily
4 journalists attacked in Mexico's violence plagued Guerrero state
4 journalists attacked in Mexico's violence plagued Guerrero state
Antony Blinken heads to Middle East amid last-minute truce extension negotiations
Antony Blinken heads to Middle East amid last-minute truce extension negotiations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement