Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Donald Trump co-defendant John Eastman requests earlier trial date

By Joe Fisher
Former attorney John Eastman has requested an earlier trial date in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case, suggesting 18 co-defendants go on trial ahead of former President Donald Trump. File Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
1 of 4 | Former attorney John Eastman has requested an earlier trial date in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case, suggesting 18 co-defendants go on trial ahead of former President Donald Trump. File Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Former attorney John Eastman is seeking an earlier trial date in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case, suggesting 18 co-defendants go on trial ahead of former President Donald Trump.

In Monday's filing, obtained by The Messenger, attorney Wilmer Parker III says moving the date up will allow for two speedier trials of eight or fewer defendants to take place without the former president. Trump would be tried afterward.

Advertisement

Eastman, one of the alleged architects of the plan to dispatch fake electors in battleground states to swing the 2020 election in favor of Trump, also calls for the final date for the prosecution to accept guilty pleas to be moved up.

The prosecution will allow for defendants to enter plea agreements until June 21. Eastman's filing calls the June 21 date "arbitrary and capricious."

Related

"The 'final plea date' should be established earlier in 2024 so that defendants who do not have lifetime United States Secret Service protection and who are not running for election to an office can exercise and have their right to a jury trial completed within 2024," the filing says.

Advertisement

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office asked for Trump's trial to begin on Aug. 5. It had previously pushed for an earlier date, as early as March.

Trump is campaigning for the Republican nomination for re-election, and has pushed for his multiple criminal trials to be delayed until after the November 2024 election. Eastman's request would further that plan in Fulton County if granted. It would also allow Trump's defense to preview the case the prosecution has assembled against the former president.

Some other defendants have pleaded guilty after moving to sever their trials from Trump's. First, bail bondsman Scott Hall pleaded guilty in September. Attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro reached plea agreements days before their trial was set to begin last month. Attorney Jenna Ellis agreed to a plea deal days later.

Eastman and Trump have pleaded not guilty.

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Jimmy Carter, past 4 first ladies to attend service for Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watch live: Jimmy Carter, past 4 first ladies to attend service for Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A tribute will be held Tuesday in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter during a second day of memorials across Georgia to honor the former first lady's life and legacy before her burial on Wednesday.
Hunter Biden agrees to publicly testify in House impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hunter Biden agrees to publicly testify in House impeachment inquiry
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's attorney on Tuesday said he has agreed to testify in front of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee but only in public.
CIA director in Qatar to push for expansion of Gaza-Israel hostage release deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CIA director in Qatar to push for expansion of Gaza-Israel hostage release deal
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- CIA Director William Burns visited Qatar to sit down with his Middle East counterparts for talks aimed at a comprehensive peace deal between Israel and Hamas that would secure the release of additional hostages in Gaza.
Koch family-backed PAC endorses Nikki Haley for president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Koch family-backed PAC endorses Nikki Haley for president
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The political action committee founded by the influential Koch brothers endorsed Nikki Haley for president on Tuesday.
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The approval of taxpayer funding for the nation's first religious public charter school has split Oklahoma officials and religious liberty advocacy groups over its constitutionality.
First of three U.S. military flights carrying humanitarian aid set to arrive in Gaza
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First of three U.S. military flights carrying humanitarian aid set to arrive in Gaza
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The first of three U.S. military aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was scheduled to touch down Tuesday in Egypt's North Sinai, the White House said.
Immigration officials reduce legal entries in Texas, Arizona to address illegal crossings
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Immigration officials reduce legal entries in Texas, Arizona to address illegal crossings
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities are reassigning border agents to cover more porous areas of the Mexican-American line in an effort to slow illegal crossings, immigration officials said.
America's relationship with Germany solid, but differences over China creep in
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
America's relationship with Germany solid, but differences over China creep in
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Newly released results of a research project show relations between Americans and Germans are good, despite the trans-Atlantic alliance being tested by high tension world events. But cracks emerge over China.
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Former WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday for a drunk-driving crash that killed another driver in central Florida.
CBP seizes $2.7 million worth of methamphetamine at Texas border crossing
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
CBP seizes $2.7 million worth of methamphetamine at Texas border crossing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas seized 302 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $2.7 million at the Columbia-Solidarity Bridge, officials announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Watch live: Jimmy Carter, past 4 first ladies to attend service for Rosalynn Carter
Watch live: Jimmy Carter, past 4 first ladies to attend service for Rosalynn Carter
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement