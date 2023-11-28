Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2023 / 10:41 PM

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree illuminated during holiday ceremony

By Sheri Walsh
(L-R) Rep. Alexander Mooney, R-WV, Rep. Carol Miller, R-WV, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-LA and his wife, Kelly, Ethan Reese, the youth tree lighter from West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-WV, stand for a picture in front of the 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree, a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, after Tuesday's lighting ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
1 of 5 | (L-R) Rep. Alexander Mooney, R-WV, Rep. Carol Miller, R-WV, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-LA and his wife, Kelly, Ethan Reese, the youth tree lighter from West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-WV, stand for a picture in front of the 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree, a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, after Tuesday's lighting ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was illuminated Tuesday night in a holiday tradition led by House Speaker Mike Johnson and joined by lawmakers from West Virginia where the tree was grown.

"This tree represents so much of what makes America great," Johnson said during the ceremony. "Now it will be displayed for all of America to see right in front of the people's house."

The colorful lights on the 63-foot Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest were illuminated with the push of a button by Ethan Reese, a fourth-grader whose essay about the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was chosen as the winner from 400 entries.

"I'm excited that the Capitol Christmas Tree is from the forest where I love to explore," Reese said, as he read his essay. "And I know my great great grandfather would be so happy that almost 100 years later, our beautiful Monongahela Forest and other state lands have been kept endlessly wild and wonderful."

Related

The tree, adorned with hand-made ornaments by the Shawnee tribe and communities across West Virginia, was lit up in front of the capitol dome and a large crowd following a countdown led by Reese.

"Five, four, three, two, one," Reese said, followed by cheers and the music of "O Christmas Tree," being played by the President's own Marine band.

"It was a pleasure to introduce Ethan Reese -- the pride of West Virginia and our 2023 Christmas Tree Lighter -- to deliver his winning essay and illuminate the Capitol Christmas Tree!" House Speaker Johnson wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier Tuesday, the 40-foot National Christmas Tree near the White House toppled over in gusty winds. Crews managed to raise the tree back to its position with a crane.

"After assessing the tree's condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright," a National Park Service Spokesman said in a statement.

The National Christmas Tree, which is also from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, is scheduled to be lit on Thursday night.

