Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 7:37 AM

43,000 students return to class as teachers end strike in Oregon

By A.L. Lee
About 43,000 students in Portland were expected back in class Monday after Oregon's largest public school district reached a tentative pay deal with teachers over the weekend to end a three-week strike. File Photo by Natalie Krebs/UPI
About 43,000 students in Portland were expected back in class Monday after Oregon's largest public school district reached a tentative pay deal with teachers over the weekend to end a three-week strike. File Photo by Natalie Krebs/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- About 43,000 students were expected back in class Monday after Oregon's largest public school district reached a tentative pay deal with teachers over the weekend to end a three-week strike.

As part of the preliminary deal, 4,000 teachers in the Portland Public Schools district agreed to go back to work in exchange for a 4% raise worth $4 million over the next two years, according to school board chairman Gary Hollands.

Advertisement

The agreement, reached Sunday between the district and the Portland Association of Teachers, still has to be ratified by a majority union vote before it goes into effect.

Aside from pay, the deal seeks to address several key problem areas for the district, including large class sizes, huge workloads and not enough planning time for educators.

Related

Teachers walked off the job Nov. 1 to put pressure on the district to address ongoing concerns after five months of negotiations for a new contract.

The work stoppage caused 11 missed days of school that will be added back to the calendar and possibly cancel the upcoming winter break and other school holidays.

Sunday's resolution also provided increased clarity on "target class sizes and caseloads, including new committees to discuss growing class sizes, improved overage thresholds that cover new classifications of educators and a guarantee of 410 minutes of protected planning time for educators at every grade level," the union said.

Advertisement

In June, the state legislature approved $10.2 billion in funding for K-12 public education through 2025, but the school district claimed the money was inadequate to meet the union's demands.

"This contract is a watershed moment for Portland students, families and educators," said PAT President Angela Bonilla. "Educators have secured improvements on all our key issues. These changes will make a huge difference on priorities like mental health supports for students, educator workload relief, and safe and welcoming school environments. Educators walked picket lines alongside families, students, and allies -- and because of that, our schools are getting the added investment they need."

Latest Headlines

California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A man in Southern California charged with felony manslaughter for shooting and killing a homeless man captured the incident on video, according to the Orange County district attorney.
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Human-caused climate change resulting in higher average temperatures has caused a global decline in snowfall, according to a new analysis from NOAA.
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Three students from Palestine who are studying at universities in the United States were shot in Vermont, including one shot in the back, Saturday night.
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A convicted drug trafficker with ties to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was found dead from a gun shot wound on Thanksgiving, police said.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao asks to leave U.S. ahead of sentencing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao asks to leave U.S. ahead of sentencing
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Binance founder Changpeng Zhao asked a judge to return to his United Arab Emirates home after pleading guilty to money laundering earlier this week.
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House, criticizes colleagues
U.S. News // 1 day ago
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House, criticizes colleagues
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Disgraced New York Rep. George Santos on Saturday lambasted fellow members of Congress on social media ahead of his likely expulsion from the House of Representatives.
Derek Chauvin, ex-cop convicted of killing George Floyd, stabbed in prison
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Derek Chauvin, ex-cop convicted of killing George Floyd, stabbed in prison
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murder in the 2020 death of George Floyd, was stabbed and seriously injured Friday in an Arizona prison, a Minnesota state official confirmed.
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- While millions of shoppers scurried for the best holiday deals at various outlets on traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States on "Black Friday," some things did not go as planned.
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The victims of a fiery crash on the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada have been identified as a married couple from Grand Island, N.Y., on Friday.
Post-holiday travelers could see winter-like conditions across Midwest
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Post-holiday travelers could see winter-like conditions across Midwest
The same storm that will unload 1-2 feet of snow on the Rockies into Friday will pivot across the Plains and the Midwest with winter-like travel conditions in store for a 1,200-mile-long swath of the central U.S.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement