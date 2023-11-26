Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2023 / 6:35 PM

A Southern California man video taped himself shooting and killing a homeless person

By Mark Moran
A homeless woman hunkers down in a bus shelter in front of City Hall during a rain break in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, February 25. 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A homeless woman hunkers down in a bus shelter in front of City Hall during a rain break in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, February 25. 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A man in Southern California charged with felony manslaughter for shooting and killing a homeless man captured the incident on video, according to the Orange County district attorney.

Craig Sumner Elliott, 68, was jogging with his two dogs in Garden Grove, California September 28th when he came across Antonio Garcia Avalos, 40, sleeping in the middle of the sidewalk.

Advertisement

Avalos had a push cart with him and Elliot used it to wake Avalos up so he and his dogs could get by. When Avalos woke up, he started yelling at Elliot to get away from him, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

Avalos threw a shoe at Elliot, who is then accused and seen on video that he took, of grabbing a handgun from Avalos' push cart and shooting him three times. Avalos later died of his injuries.

Related

"This is a tragic set of circumstances that unfolded in the worst possible way over a minor inconvenience of a blocked sidewalk, and a man is dead as a result," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said after the shooting incident. "This case is a stark reminder that taking the law into your own hands is never the answer and that there are consequences for your actions."

Advertisement

Elliott was charged with felony voluntary manslaughter and felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm.

Elliott had an active concealed carry permit from the Orange County Sheriff's Department when the shooting happened, the district attorney's office said.

The Garden Grove Police Department arrested Elliot on a warrant on November 17, and he was released after posting a $100,000 bail on November 20. Elliot is scheduled to be arraigned on December 15.

He faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in state prison, according to the district attorney.

Latest Headlines

NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Human-caused climate change resulting in higher average temperatures has caused a global decline in snowfall, according to a new analysis from NOAA.
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Three students from Palestine who are studying at universities in the United States were shot in Vermont, including one shot in the back, Saturday night.
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A convicted drug trafficker with ties to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was found dead from a gun shot wound on Thanksgiving, police said.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao asks to leave U.S. ahead of sentencing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao asks to leave U.S. ahead of sentencing
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Binance founder Changpeng Zhao asked a judge to return to his United Arab Emirates home after pleading guilty to money laundering earlier this week.
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House, criticizes colleagues
U.S. News // 1 day ago
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House, criticizes colleagues
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Disgraced New York Rep. George Santos on Saturday lambasted fellow members of Congress on social media ahead of his likely expulsion from the House of Representatives.
Derek Chauvin, ex-cop convicted of killing George Floyd, stabbed in prison
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Derek Chauvin, ex-cop convicted of killing George Floyd, stabbed in prison
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murder in the 2020 death of George Floyd, was stabbed and seriously injured Friday in an Arizona prison, a Minnesota state official confirmed.
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- While millions of shoppers scurried for the best holiday deals at various outlets on traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States on "Black Friday," some things did not go as planned.
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The victims of a fiery crash on the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada have been identified as a married couple from Grand Island, N.Y., on Friday.
Post-holiday travelers could see winter-like conditions across Midwest
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Post-holiday travelers could see winter-like conditions across Midwest
The same storm that will unload 1-2 feet of snow on the Rockies into Friday will pivot across the Plains and the Midwest with winter-like travel conditions in store for a 1,200-mile-long swath of the central U.S.
Crews cite progress in containing chemical fire at Ky. derailment site
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Crews cite progress in containing chemical fire at Ky. derailment site
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Crews fighting a chemical fire caused by a train derailment in central Kentucky are close to extinguishing the blaze and canceling an emergency evacuation order, a local official said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House, criticizes colleagues
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House, criticizes colleagues
Iceland residents remain in holding pattern as volcano eruption threat decreases
Iceland residents remain in holding pattern as volcano eruption threat decreases
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement