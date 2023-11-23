Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2023 / 3:18 AM

Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University

By Mark Moran
The dome of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The dome of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio has announced his retirement from the House and will become president of Youngstown State University.

"After much thought and prayerful deliberation, I have accepted the offer to lead Youngstown State University and will not be seeking an 8th term in Congress," Johnson said Tuesday.

"As I've stated previously, I wasn't looking for another job, because I love the one I have serving the people of Eastern Ohio in the U.S. House," Johnson continued. "This was an extremely difficult decision."

Mahoning Matters reported Johnson will be paid $410,000 a year to lead Youngstown State, a hefty raise over his current House salary of $174,000. Johnson is scheduled to start the new job by March 15th.

"This is not a goodbye, however," Johnson said in a social media post. "I will continue serving in the House for several more months, and you will see no let up. My offices are open and my staff remains ready to serve you."

Johnson said there is still a list of things "on my agenda to do before I depart Congress, including doing all I can to help pass tax exemption legislation to benefit the people of East Palestine as well as a broader rail safety bill, streamline America's LNG export process, and advance a responsible budget and spending package for the remainder of this fiscal year," he said in the statement announcing his decision.

Johnson was the second House member to announce their retirement Tuesday. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-California, also said she will not seek reelection.

"I'm choosing this beautiful season of Thanksgiving to announce that I will not seek reelection, and I do so with a heart filled with unending gratitude to you, my magnificent constituents," Eshoo, 80, said in a social media video.

Johnson said he was not looking for a new job when word of the offer leaked Nov. 16, but that he had been approached by an executive search firm which made the offer and Johnson said then that he was considering it.

Johnson is a social conservative who opposes abortion and restrictions on gun rights. He was among the 100 GOP House members who voted against certifying election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania in January 2021 after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed to have won the 2020 presidential election.

YSU alumni, some of whom are opposed to Johnson's conservative positions, wrote a letter to the university's board of trustees over the weekend denouncing his opposition to gay marriage and refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"The Board's refusal to incorporate the greater YSU community in its decision making flouts basic values of transparency, accountability, and democratic participation," the alumni wrote. "The fact that Johnson's positions are highly contentious - and directly relevant to the diverse interests and identities of YSU's student body - increases the need for public vetting of his candidacy."

They launched a Change.org petition Friday disagreeing with YSU's decision to offer Johnson the job. As of Tuesday, it had garnered more than 1,800 signatures. The university's governing board was said to be finalizing the details of the contract.

During his tenure in Congress, Johnson worked to expand domestic energy production and internet access to rural communities. His priorities largely reflected the sentiments of his constituents in a part of the state with a large fossil fuel production base.

Johnson was thrust into the national spotlight when a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine in February, spilling dangerous and toxic chemicals which ran into nearby creeks and streams.

14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
