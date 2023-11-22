4 remain hospitalized after Ohio Walmart shooting; suspect identified

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Four people remain hospitalized Wednesday after a 20-year-old Dayton man allegedly opened fire inside the Walmart in suburban Dayton on Monday night.

Beavercreek Police Capt. Chad Lindsey said that Benjamin Charles Jones, a suspect in the shooting, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shooting. He said all of the victims in the shooting were shopping at the Beavercreek Walmart.

Three of the victims remained in stable condition while a fourth was in critical but stable condition.

"At this juncture, it does not appear that the Dayton Police Department has had much interaction with this individual," the Dayton Police Department said of Jones. "Nevertheless, we are committed to aiding our law enforcement partners in any way possible to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to this tragic incident."

Beavercreek Police said Jones possessed a High-Point .45-caliber carbine long gun, but it is not clear about the times it was fired, Lindsey said. Authorities said a search warrant was issued for Jones' home and his car, which remained at the Beavercreek Walmart.

Police said a man walked into the Beavercreek Walmart at about 8:35 p.m. and began firing a gun. Authorities said all four of the victims were found in different locations at the store and did not appear to be gathered in one group.