Pilot dead after small plane crashes into Texas shopping center

A small plane crashed into a shopping center in Plano, Tex., Tuesday killing the pilot. Photo Courtesy of Plano Police Department

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into the parking lot of a shopping center in Texas resulting in the death of the pilot, according to local police. Police said the plane crashed at an intersection in Plano, Texas, at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Advertisement

"The pilot unfortunately lost their life in the tragic accident," police said.

No injuries were reported on the ground and the pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft.

On Nov 21st, 2023, at appx 6:00 pm, a small plane crashed near the intersection of W Park Blvd & Midway Rd. The pilot unfortunately lost their life in the tragic accident. FAA and NTSB are investigating During this difficult time, we extend condolences to the family and friends pic.twitter.com/CIMEo8ib22— Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) November 22, 2023

Footage posted to social media shows the airplane burning in the parking lot of the shopping center where it crashed.

Daniel Daly of Plano Fire-Rescue told reporters that while a vehicle had caught fire due to the crash "thankfully the plane did not land on or collide with anything."

Advertisement

Daly said investigators would help assess the cause of the crash.

"The only thing we can say is that the FAA and NTSB are both en route to the scene and they will be handling all the investigation," Daly continued.