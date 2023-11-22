Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2023 / 11:12 AM / Updated at 11:13 AM

Pilot dead after small plane crashes into Texas shopping center

By Patrick Hilsman
A small plane crashed into a shopping center in Plano, Tex., Tuesday killing the pilot. Photo Courtesy of Plano Police Department
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into the parking lot of a shopping center in Texas resulting in the death of the pilot, according to local police.

Police said the plane crashed at an intersection in Plano, Texas, at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

"The pilot unfortunately lost their life in the tragic accident," police said.

No injuries were reported on the ground and the pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft.

Footage posted to social media shows the airplane burning in the parking lot of the shopping center where it crashed.

Daniel Daly of Plano Fire-Rescue told reporters that while a vehicle had caught fire due to the crash "thankfully the plane did not land on or collide with anything."

Daly said investigators would help assess the cause of the crash.

"The only thing we can say is that the FAA and NTSB are both en route to the scene and they will be handling all the investigation," Daly continued.

Latest Headlines

First time unemployment claims fall to 209,000
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
First time unemployment claims fall to 209,000
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The rollercoaster ride of those filing the first time for unemployment benefits continued on Wednesday, with a seasonally adjusted 209,000 making initial claims last week, 24,000 fewer than the week before.
1.1M gallons of oil spill in Gulf of Mexico for nearly a week; officials struggle to find source
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1.1M gallons of oil spill in Gulf of Mexico for nearly a week; officials struggle to find source
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An estimated 1 million gallons of crude oil have spilled into the Gulf of Mexico since last Thursday, with emergency officials scrambling for a week to find the source of the leak and determine whether an underwater pipe
Dwindling witnesses to JFK assassination keep story alive 60 years later
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dwindling witnesses to JFK assassination keep story alive 60 years later
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sixty years have passed since news broke across the UPI newswire that President John F. Kennedy had been shot in Dallas. While many witnesses are gone, the few who survive are working to keep the story alive.
4 remain hospitalized after Ohio Walmart shooting; suspect identified
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
4 remain hospitalized after Ohio Walmart shooting; suspect identified
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Four people remain hospitalized Wednesday after a 20-year-old Dayton man allegedly opened fire inside the Walmart in suburban Dayton on Monday night.
OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman re-hired as CEO days after being ousted by board
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman re-hired as CEO days after being ousted by board
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Wednesday it had re-hired former CEO Sam Altman just five days after its board fired him saying it had lost confidence in the leadership of the co-founder of the company who has become AI's poster boy.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Two men are dead and at least five others are reportedly in critical condition after what is believed to be a drug-related gunfight in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Security forces at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico have lifted a shelter in place mandate and issued an "all-clear" nearly five hours after reports of an active shooter in the area.
Storms delay flights as Thankgiving travel kicks into high gear
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Storms delay flights as Thankgiving travel kicks into high gear
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights are delayed heading into what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend on record as a storm system, that dumped rain and snow on the West Coast, moves toward the East Coast.
Georgia judge denies bid to send Trump election fraud co-defendant to jail
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia judge denies bid to send Trump election fraud co-defendant to jail
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump, will not have his bond revoked after prosecutors alleged he tried to intimidate witnesses in the case.
3 dead, 3 missing in Alaska landslide that destroyed several homes
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
3 dead, 3 missing in Alaska landslide that destroyed several homes
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Three people, including a young girl, were killed and three others are still missing in a large landslide that destroyed several homes near the city of Wrangell in southeast Alaska following days of heavy rain.
