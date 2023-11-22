New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down

Major Pete Davey, an F-16C Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 428nd Fighter Squadron "Buccanners", Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, flies in formation with an MQM-107E "Streaker" sub-scale aerial target drone during a Combat Archer mission over the Gulf of Mexico recently. (UPI Photo/Michael Ammons/Air Force) | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Security forces at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico have lifted a shelter in place mandate and issued an "all-clear" nearly five hours after reports of an active shooter in the area. "Our team will continue to conduct additional security forces patrols throughout the evening ... to ensure the safety and security of our Air Commandos," base officials reported. Advertisement

Captain. Jackie Pienkowski, chief of public affairs at the base, said Cannon went into an active shooter protocol about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday after security forces received "reports of an individual hearing gunfire."

Pienkowski later said there were no injuries reported and no suspect was identified.

She said as a safety precaution, the active shooter protocol requires people on the base to shelter in place, secure all facilities and that "no movement is allowed on or off base."

"Multiple community law enforcement agencies are assisting Cannon Air Force Base Security Forces in securing the base," Pienkowski said in a news release issued about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"Cannon AFB will continue to search the base and secure the area," she added.

Area law enforcement officers assisted Cannon personnel in securing locations and said earlier in the evening that no injuries had been reported.

Advertisement

"There's not an active shooter, but we are trying to locate a person who has made threats," Clovis Police Chief Roy Rice said about 6 p.m.

"Nobody has been shot."

Personnel at Cannon received a text message at 4:59 p.m. that said , "There is an active shooter on Cannon AFB. Last known location was bldg#1408/HOSPITAL. All non-response personnel should seek shelter immediately until further notice."

Cannon personnel alerted police who then contacted the Clovis, N.M. police's SWAT team, which came on the base and worked with Cannon to "clear every building before the night's done."

Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves said state police and other law enforcement agencies were also on base.

"They had some information about somebody might be armed ... possibly a shot fired. But we can't find anybody," Reeves said.