California Rep. Anna Eshoo will not seek re-election

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in 2024. "I'm choosing this beautiful season of thanksgiving to announce that I will not seek reelection and I do so with a heart filled with unending gratitude to you my magnificent constituents," Eshoo said in a video announcement.

Eshoo was first elected to Congress in 1992 and has been an avid supporter of LGBTQ rights and marriage equality.

Eshoo sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and is the chairperson of the House Subcommittee on Health.

In her announcement, Eshoo reflected on her bipartisan work and legislative accomplishments.

"As the first woman and the first Democrat to ever represent our district I'm very proud of the body of bipartisan work I've been able to achieve on your behalf in Congress. Sixty-six of my bills have been signed into law by five presidents," Eshoo said, "including the preservation of lands here at home, landmark advancements in women's health the creation of two federal agencies to promote research and development."

Eshoo said that her work in Congress represented the values of her constituents.

"Over all of the years my legislation and my votes have reflected the values of my constituents, strengthen our democracy protect our national security prefect our union by making it fairer for all and build an economy that lifts up everyone," Eshoo said.

Democratic Congress members praised Eshoo's record after the announcement.

"Another tough loss to Congress as my beloved friend Anna Eshoo announces her retirement. Whether it's her constituents in Silicon Valley, Americans needing health and dental care, or children abroad caught in the crossfire of terror and war, Anna always put them first," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., posted to X Tuesday.

Eshoo's fellow California Rep., Ro Kahanna said in a post to X, "Anna Eshoo has been a brilliant and effective representative of Silicon Valley for the past three decades."