Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2023 / 4:58 PM

California Rep. Anna Eshoo will not seek re-election

By Patrick Hilsman
Representative Anna Eshoo. D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election. File Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
Representative Anna Eshoo. D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election. File Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in 2024.

"I'm choosing this beautiful season of thanksgiving to announce that I will not seek reelection and I do so with a heart filled with unending gratitude to you my magnificent constituents," Eshoo said in a video announcement.

Advertisement

Eshoo was first elected to Congress in 1992 and has been an avid supporter of LGBTQ rights and marriage equality.

Eshoo sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and is the chairperson of the House Subcommittee on Health.

Related

In her announcement, Eshoo reflected on her bipartisan work and legislative accomplishments.

"As the first woman and the first Democrat to ever represent our district I'm very proud of the body of bipartisan work I've been able to achieve on your behalf in Congress. Sixty-six of my bills have been signed into law by five presidents," Eshoo said, "including the preservation of lands here at home, landmark advancements in women's health the creation of two federal agencies to promote research and development."

Eshoo said that her work in Congress represented the values of her constituents.

Advertisement

"Over all of the years my legislation and my votes have reflected the values of my constituents, strengthen our democracy protect our national security prefect our union by making it fairer for all and build an economy that lifts up everyone," Eshoo said.

Democratic Congress members praised Eshoo's record after the announcement.

"Another tough loss to Congress as my beloved friend Anna Eshoo announces her retirement. Whether it's her constituents in Silicon Valley, Americans needing health and dental care, or children abroad caught in the crossfire of terror and war, Anna always put them first," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., posted to X Tuesday.

Eshoo's fellow California Rep., Ro Kahanna said in a post to X, "Anna Eshoo has been a brilliant and effective representative of Silicon Valley for the past three decades."

Latest Headlines

U.S. working with China, Mexico to slow flow of fentanyl, Joe Biden says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. working with China, Mexico to slow flow of fentanyl, Joe Biden says
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the fentanyl crisis is an American tragedy, but solving it will require international coordination, including with China.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pleads guilty to money laundering
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pleads guilty to money laundering
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency trading platform Binance agreed to step down from his position and pay $50 million in fines Tuesday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina football game
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina football game
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will be in attendance Saturday when the Clemson Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks in their annual rivalry game the Palmetto Bowl.
Fruit-borne listeria in multiple states kills 1, hospitalizes at least 10
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fruit-borne listeria in multiple states kills 1, hospitalizes at least 10
Peaches, nectarines and plums tainted with Listeria have caused one death and put 10 people in the hospital with food poisoning across seven states, federal officials say.
Trump co-defendant in Georgia election fraud case faces hearing to revoke bond
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump co-defendant in Georgia election fraud case faces hearing to revoke bond
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A co-defendant in the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump could see his bond revoked at a Tuesday hearing after prosecutors allege he tried to intimidate witnesses in the case.
X sues Media Matters as advertisers flee in wake of damaging report
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
X sues Media Matters as advertisers flee in wake of damaging report
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- X, the social media company owned by Elon Musk, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Media Matters, claiming the watchdog group's recent investigation had damaged the platform's reputation.
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two shootings in different states left three people dead and several more injured Monday night, and a suspected gunman in one of the incidents is still at large.
Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- As many as 3,000 people in Mississippi were without power late Monday night after intense storms pushed through the state, according to Entergy Mississippi. 2,700 were in Copiah County.
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A large U.S. Navy plane with nine crew members on board overshot its runway in Hawaii on Monday and crashed into the water, according to military officials who said there were no casualties.
Minnesota city punished for discrimination in employee alcohol abuse case
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Minnesota city punished for discrimination in employee alcohol abuse case
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has resolved a discrimination claim with a Minnesota town involving an employee who sought treatment for alcohol abuse disorder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Trump co-defendant in Georgia election fraud case faces hearing to revoke bond
Trump co-defendant in Georgia election fraud case faces hearing to revoke bond
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement