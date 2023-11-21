1 dead in Alaska landslide as search called off for missing due to 'hazardous' conditions

A large landslide destroyed three homes near Wrangell, Alaska on Monday night, killing at least one person. On Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers called off their search for those missing in the massive slide because of "extremely hazardous and unstable" conditions. Photo courtesy of Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- One person was killed and an unknown number of others are still missing in a large landslide that destroyed three homes near the city of Wrangell in southeast Alaska following several days of heavy rain. Alaska State Troopers on Tuesday called off their search for those unaccounted for in the landslide that struck shortly before 9 p.m. Monday night after finding one body in the debris. Advertisement

The troopers called the site, which also shut down the Zimovia Highway, "extremely hazardous and unstable."

"Three single-family residences were directly in the path of the landslide," Alaska's Department of Public Safety wrote in a statement Monday, as crews searched through the night.

"The body of one deceased individual was located during a hasty search. Multiple individuals are believed to have been within the slide area when the landslide occurred and are believed to be missing," the department added.

On Tuesday, Wrangell city officials announced that they had called off their search due to "hazardous" conditions.

"A large-scale search and rescue effort cannot be done at this time as the site is extremely hazardous and unstable," the city said in a statement. "A state geologist will have to come in to assess the site to ensure conditions are safe before proceeding with a full-scale effort."

The landslide is estimated to be about 450 feet wide, with a significant debris field at the Zimovia Highway, according to state transportation officials who said the slide cut off access and power to approximately 75 homes, which have been evacuated.

While the public is being asked to stay away from the landslide area because of dangerous conditions, the Wrangell Police Department is asking for help to identify anyone who may be missing.

"This morning I verbally issued a disaster declaration for Wrangell after a large landslide took out multiple homes around mile 11 of the Zimovia Highway," Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Rose and I are heartbroken by this disaster and we pray for the safety of all those on site and offer all the resources our state has available."

In December 2020, several landslides smashed into the Alaskan town of Haines where two people were presumed dead following days of searching.

In August 2015, three people were killed after heavy rain caused six landslides and one sinkhole in the Alaska town of Sitka.