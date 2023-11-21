Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2023 / 1:07 AM

Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast

By Mark Moran
At least 3,000 people were without power in Mississippi Monday night after strong storms pushed through the Southeast. Photo by Oliver Peters/Pixabay
At least 3,000 people were without power in Mississippi Monday night after strong storms pushed through the Southeast. Photo by Oliver Peters/Pixabay

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- As many as 3,000 people in Mississippi were without power late Monday night after intense storms pushed through the state, according to Entergy Mississippi. 2,700 were in Copiah County.

Tornadoes hit the town of Cottonwood, Louisiana, where first responders and search and rescue crews pulled at least 3 people from their damaged homes. There were no deaths reported.

Advertisement

As many as 20 million people across the south face a threat of severe weather through the long Thanksgiving Day weekend, expected to be one of the busiest travel periods ever.

Parts of eastern Texas, northern Louisiana and central Mississippi were issued a storm risk level of between 3 and 5. Some areas faced potential tornado wind speeds of 111 mph or more.

Related

Weather experts said there could be more tornadoes on the way.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center said the storms that did damage in Mississippi and Louisiana will produce more strong tornadoes, "damaging thunderstorm winds" and large hail in parts of east Texas and Louisiana.

The storm is then expected to move northeast, bringing rain to Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia by Tuesday morning, with snow farther north

Advertisement

Residents who live in Shreveport, Monroe and Bossier City, La., and Jackson and Hattiesburg, Miss., are in the areas that NOAA classified as "enhanced risk."

The storm may bring much needed moisture to areas that have been drought-stricken but is expected to be in amounts considered "excessive rainfall."

Exceptional drought, the most severe rating according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, extends to three quarters of Louisiana, and is officially the worst drought on record in the state. Half of Mississippi is also facing exceptional drought.

The storms bringing moisture to the Southeast and Northeast are also responsible for heavy mountain snowfall in parts of Utah, Nevada and Colorado.

The storms also brought strong winds. Mammoth, California, with an elevation of 10,000 feet, reported a gust of 144 mph.

Latest Headlines

Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A large U.S. Navy plane with nine crew members on board overshot its runway in Hawaii on Monday and crashed into the water, according to military officials who said there were no casualties.
Minnesota city punished for discrimination in employee alcohol abuse case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Minnesota city punished for discrimination in employee alcohol abuse case
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has resolved a discrimination claim with a Minnesota town involving an employee who sought treatment for alcohol abuse disorder.
Utah man arrested, charged with threatening pro-Palestinian group
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Utah man arrested, charged with threatening pro-Palestinian group
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Utah man has been arrested and charged with making repeated death threats against a Palestinian rights organization, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Senate subcommittee issued a subpoena Monday to Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary, as part of an ongoing investigation into ticket prices and fees following last year's Taylor Swift concert sales debacle.
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
The weather for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be almost an exact copy of last year's conditions when temperatures were in the 40s F at the start of the parade and rose into the lower 50s F by the afternoon.
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Bishop Carlton Pearson, who once led one of the country's largest evangelical megachurches but who later disavowed key tenets of Christian orthodoxy, has died at age 70, his Oklahoma church announced Monday.
Jill Biden, military families welcome 'magnificent' White House Christmas tree
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jill Biden, military families welcome 'magnificent' White House Christmas tree
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden and children of military families welcomed the official White House Christmas tree Monday to kick off the start of the holiday season.
First 2024 presidential debate set for mid-September at Texas State University
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First 2024 presidential debate set for mid-September at Texas State University
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The first in a series of three presidential debates next year has been set for mid-September 2024, the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.
Federal appeals court ruling strikes down private lawsuits under Voting Rights Act
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal appeals court ruling strikes down private lawsuits under Voting Rights Act
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruling Monday struck down significant enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in seven states, giving only the federal government -- and not citizens or private groups -- the right to sue.
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least 33 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been slain in the United States during the past 12 months in a "epidemic" of violence, human rights advocates said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
School Board elections deliver losses for Moms for Liberty, culture wars
School Board elections deliver losses for Moms for Liberty, culture wars
Gaza health ministry: 12 killed in Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital, tanks close in
Gaza health ministry: 12 killed in Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital, tanks close in
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement