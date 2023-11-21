Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2023 / 2:18 AM

Three people killed, several wounded in separate shootings

By Mark Moran
Image by Simaah from Pixabay
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two shootings in different states left three people dead and several more injured Monday night, and a suspected gunman in one of the incidents is still at large.

Three people were killed in a Custer County, Colorado shooting, one is in critical condition and the suspected shooter is on the loose. The Custer County Sheriff's office said the suspect, Hanme K. Clark, remains free and is reportedly driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a bed topper and license plate: BHLK27.

Custer County sheriffs responded to a report of shots fired on Rocky Ridge Road, about north of Westcliffe on County Road 255. Officials quickly dispatched members of the Fremont County Sheriff's SWAT to the scene. By 2:30 p.m, the Pueblo County Sheriff's SWAT team was on the scene to provide additional assistance to the CCSO. Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith issued a shelter-in-place order while officers searched for the suspect. That order was lifted at 8:13 p.m. Monday.

Police report a property line dispute in the wooded area along Rocky Ridge Road led to the shooting in which two men and one woman died. A press release from the police said a fourth victim, a female, is in a trauma center in critical condition but is expected to survive.

In Ohio, four people were wounded by a gunman Monday night in a shooting at a suburban Walmart store. The suspected shooter is dead, according to police, after apparently turning the gun on himself.

The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that the shooting took place just after 8:30 p.m. and that there was no active threat. The post said a man walked into the Beavercreek Walmart at about 8:35 p.m. and began firing a gun, injuring four people.

"They were all taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time," the statement said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy," the department said.

Police say the alleged shooter was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they did not fire any shots.

Police said the FBI, ATF, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and other local agencies are cooperating with Beavercreek PD and assisting with the ongoing investigation.

