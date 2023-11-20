Trending
Nov. 20, 2023 / 9:08 PM

Utah man arrested, charged with threatening pro-Palestinian group

By Don Jacobson
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in the streets of mid-town St. Louis on Nov. 12. The Department of Justice said Monday a Utah man has been charged with making death treats to a Palestinian advocacy group in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in the streets of mid-town St. Louis on Nov. 12. The Department of Justice said Monday a Utah man has been charged with making death treats to a Palestinian advocacy group in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Utah man has been arrested and charged with making repeated death threats against a Palestinian rights organization, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Kevin Brent Buchanan, of Tooele, Utah, was charged on Friday with transmitting a threat to injure another person via interstate commerce, federal prosecutors said in a release.

Officials alleged Buchanan called the unnamed organization and left at least five voice messages stating, in part, "You're the enemy," "You're being catalogued," "You're gonna die" and "You're dead people walking."

According to an affidavit filed by the FBI in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., the Palestinian rights organization in question is located in that city.

Investigators alleged Buchanan left a voice message stating, "Don't think we're not watching you. We know who you are, who your families are," and adding, "You're being photographed. We're gonna know who your families are. We're gonna know where you live. You're gonna be tracked."

Other messages followed, including one in which the caller allegedly said, "This is a war against Islam," and, "You're not Americans. You're traitors."

The FBI said the organization receiving the threats had planned a public demonstration in Washington on Nov. 4 to advocate for Palestinian rights.

Authorities said Buchanan was identified after reviewing phone records provided by Verizon and TracPhone Wireless to place the purchase of the mobile phone used in the calls to a Walmart store in Tooele, then further accessing the store's records and credit card receipts.

If convicted, Buchanan faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case comes as the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, released data showing an "unprecedented" increase in complaints of anti-Muslim or anti-Arab bias since the start of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza on Oct. 7.

In the four-week period after Oct. 7, CAIR's national headquarters and chapters said they have received nearly 1,300 requests for help and reports of bias -- a 216% increase over the previous year, coming from public school and college students, doctors and other workers, protestors, mosques and others.

One of the highest-profile cases came last month when an Illinois landlord was charged with a hate crime in the brutal stabbing death of a 6-year-old boy and the wounding of his mother over their Muslim faith.

Latest Headlines

Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Senate subcommittee issued a subpoena Monday to Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary, as part of an ongoing investigation into ticket prices and fees following last year's Taylor Swift concert sales debacle.
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
The weather for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be almost an exact copy of last year's conditions when temperatures were in the 40s F at the start of the parade and rose into the lower 50s F by the afternoon.
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Bishop Carlton Pearson, who once led one of the country's largest evangelical megachurches but who later disavowed key tenets of Christian orthodoxy, has died at age 70, his Oklahoma church announced Monday.
Jill Biden, military families welcome 'magnificent' White House Christmas tree
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jill Biden, military families welcome 'magnificent' White House Christmas tree
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden and children of military families welcomed the official White House Christmas tree Monday to kick off the start of the holiday season.
First 2024 presidential debate set for mid-September at Texas State University
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First 2024 presidential debate set for mid-September at Texas State University
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The first in a series of three presidential debates next year has been set for mid-September 2024, the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.
Federal appeals court ruling strikes down private lawsuits under Voting Rights Act
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal appeals court ruling strikes down private lawsuits under Voting Rights Act
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruling Monday struck down significant enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in seven states, giving only the federal government -- and not citizens or private groups -- the right to sue.
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least 33 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been slain in the United States during the past 12 months in a "epidemic" of violence, human rights advocates said Monday.
Appeals court weighs lifting gag order in Trump's election interference case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Appeals court weighs lifting gag order in Trump's election interference case
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. will hear arguments on Monday from the attorneys of former President Donald Trump on how a limited gag order in his election interference case violates his right to free spee
JPMorgan Chase, N.Y. leaders celebrate 'topping out' of bank's new skyscraper HQ
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase, N.Y. leaders celebrate 'topping out' of bank's new skyscraper HQ
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon joined political leaders of the city and state of New York on Monday for a "topping out" ceremony in the construction of the bank's new 60-story headquarters building.
Dangerous severe weather, including tornadoes, to target southern U.S.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dangerous severe weather, including tornadoes, to target southern U.S.
AccuWeather meteorologists believe there is a high risk of violent thunderstorms Monday and some will be capable of producing tornadoes over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley.
