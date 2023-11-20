Trending
Nov. 20, 2023 / 10:48 PM

Minnesota city punished for discrimination in employee alcohol abuse case

By Mark Moran
The U.S. Justice Department has resolved a discrimination claim with a Minnesota town involving an employee who sought treatment for alcohol abuse disorder. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The U.S. Justice Department has resolved a discrimination claim with a Minnesota town involving an employee who sought treatment for alcohol abuse disorder. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has resolved a discrimination claim with a Minnesota town involving an employee who sought treatment for alcohol abuse disorder.

The lawsuit claims the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine discriminated against an employee, who voluntarily disclosed that he was seeking treatment for alcohol-related problems, by requiring him to pay for his own alcohol and controlled substances testing and follow-up evaluations, which is a violation of Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against employees with disabilities in the terms, conditions and privileges of their employment.

It is the Justice Department's first ADA settlement resolving a claim of employment discrimination based on alcohol use disorder.

"Close to 30 million Americans in our country have had an alcohol use disorder and many are entitled to protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a release.

"Employees with alcohol use disorder, or other disabilities, should not have to pay for employer-required health assessments to document information about their disabilities," said Clarke. "The Justice Department remains committed to ensuring that people with alcohol use disorder and other disabilities have equal opportunities in the workplace."

The case was referred to the Justice department from the Minneapolis Area Office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which conducted the initial investigation.

The Justice Department filed a complaint and proposed consent decree with the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. Under the decree, which the court must approve, the city of Blaine will implement policies and procedures regarding non-discrimination in employment and train personnel on the requirements of Title I of the ADA. The city will also pay out-of-pocket losses and compensatory damages to the employee.

The latest government numbers show 48.7 million people in the U.S age 12 or older have a substance abuse disorder, including 29.5 million whose disorder was alcohol-related and 27.2 million who have a drug use disorder. A total of 8 million have both, the numbers show.

"AUD is a medical condition that is characterized by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) as 'a problematic pattern of alcohol use leading to clinically significant impairment or distress' that can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the number of symptoms experienced in the prior 12 months," the Justice Department explained.

Utah man arrested, charged with threatening pro-Palestinian group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Utah man arrested, charged with threatening pro-Palestinian group
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Utah man has been arrested and charged with making repeated death threats against a Palestinian rights organization, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Senate subcommittee issued a subpoena Monday to Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary, as part of an ongoing investigation into ticket prices and fees following last year's Taylor Swift concert sales debacle.
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
The weather for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be almost an exact copy of last year's conditions when temperatures were in the 40s F at the start of the parade and rose into the lower 50s F by the afternoon.
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Bishop Carlton Pearson, who once led one of the country's largest evangelical megachurches but who later disavowed key tenets of Christian orthodoxy, has died at age 70, his Oklahoma church announced Monday.
Jill Biden, military families welcome 'magnificent' White House Christmas tree
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jill Biden, military families welcome 'magnificent' White House Christmas tree
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden and children of military families welcomed the official White House Christmas tree Monday to kick off the start of the holiday season.
First 2024 presidential debate set for mid-September at Texas State University
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First 2024 presidential debate set for mid-September at Texas State University
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The first in a series of three presidential debates next year has been set for mid-September 2024, the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.
Federal appeals court ruling strikes down private lawsuits under Voting Rights Act
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal appeals court ruling strikes down private lawsuits under Voting Rights Act
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruling Monday struck down significant enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in seven states, giving only the federal government -- and not citizens or private groups -- the right to sue.
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least 33 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been slain in the United States during the past 12 months in a "epidemic" of violence, human rights advocates said Monday.
Appeals court weighs lifting gag order in Trump's election interference case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Appeals court weighs lifting gag order in Trump's election interference case
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. will hear arguments on Monday from the attorneys of former President Donald Trump on how a limited gag order in his election interference case violates his right to free spee
JPMorgan Chase, N.Y. leaders celebrate 'topping out' of bank's new skyscraper HQ
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase, N.Y. leaders celebrate 'topping out' of bank's new skyscraper HQ
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon joined political leaders of the city and state of New York on Monday for a "topping out" ceremony in the construction of the bank's new 60-story headquarters building.
