Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 7:28 AM

Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of GM's Cruise

By Clyde Hughes
Kyle Vogt, the co-founder of the GM-owned Cruise, resigned on Sunday in the latest fallout from an October incident in which one of the company's autonomous vehicles dragged a pedestrian who was struck by another vehicle. Photo courtesy Cruise
Kyle Vogt, the co-founder of the GM-owned Cruise, resigned on Sunday in the latest fallout from an October incident in which one of the company's autonomous vehicles dragged a pedestrian who was struck by another vehicle. Photo courtesy Cruise

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Kyle Vogt, the co-founder of the General Motors-owned autonomous vehicle startup Cruise, announced his resignation following recent setbacks.

Vogt did not mention a specific reason for his resignation in a message on social media on Sunday but offered thanks to those who worked with the company.

Advertisement

"The last 10 years have been amazing, and I'm grateful to everyone who helped Cruise along the way," Vogt said. "The startup I launched in my garage has given over 250,000 driverless rides across several cities, with each ride inspiring people with a small taste of the future."

Cruise's executive vice president of engineering Mo Elshenawy will now lead the company.

Related

Earlier this month, Cruise recalled all 950 of its self-driving systems and issued a software update after one vehicle dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.

In a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, Cruise said the Oct. 2 incident occurred due to a safety response that caused its autonomous vehicles, or AVs, to pull out of traffic after a collision.

Cruise had already paused operations across all of its AV fleets after California suspended its license to operate driverless vehicles in the state over its response to the incident.

Advertisement

Vogt said he still believes that Cruise has a "great future ahead" and that the company would bounce back from its most recent troubles.

"They're executing on a solid, multi-year roadmap and an exciting product vision," Vogt said. "I'm thrilled to see what Cruise has in store next. To my former colleagues at Cruise and GM, you've got this.

"Regardless of what originally brought you to work on AVs, remember why this work matters. The status quo on our roads sucks, but together we've proven there is something far better around the corner."

Vogt said he immediately plans to spend more time with his family and look for "some new ideas."

Latest Headlines

2023 turkey pardoning: Joe Biden to exonerate 'Liberty,' 'Bell'
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
2023 turkey pardoning: Joe Biden to exonerate 'Liberty,' 'Bell'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Two turkeys from a farm in Minnesota will be pardoned at the White House on Monday as part of a longstanding and cherished Thanksgiving tradition.
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- For months, Bettersten Wade called Jackson, Miss., police for updates about her 37-year-old son, who had disappeared in March. After five months, she learned he was buried in a pauper's grave.
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tributes from around the world praised former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at her home in Plains, Ga. She was 96.
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday in Plains, Ga., at age 96. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said.
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A California bartender was arrested earlier this week after a 27-year-old woman was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and abandoned at a construction site.
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A man wanted by Memphis police in a Saturday shooting that killed three women and a 13-year-old girl was found dead the next day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman may return, reports say
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman may return, reports say
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- OpenAI's board of directors is reportedly in discussions to reinstall ChatGPT developer and former CEO Sam Altman after he was ousted days ago, but it's not clear if Altman even wants to return.
Interstate-10 in Los Angeles 'fully operational' Monday morning after repairs
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Interstate-10 in Los Angeles 'fully operational' Monday morning after repairs
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Interstate 10, a crucial artery in Los Angeles, will reopen early Monday, well ahead of the months and weeks originally estimated to fix the roadway after it was damaged in a fire.
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A man who worked for several years as a babysitter in Southern California was sentenced to more than 700 years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting 16 boys who were left in his care over the past decade.
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church on Saturday approved the departure of 261 congregations that chose to part ways with the denomination due to an ongoing disagreement over LGBTQ rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement