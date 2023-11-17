Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 7:08 PM

To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video

By Simon Druker
Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans on Friday gave the green light to start releasing video footage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 4 | Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans on Friday gave the green light to start releasing video footage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans on Friday gave the green light to start releasing video footage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Some video footage already was uploaded to the Committee on House Administration website as of 6 p.m. EST Friday, with more expected to be added over the weekend.

Advertisement

Approximately 44,000 hours of footage are expected to be online by Monday. Of that amount, around 5 percent of the footage is expected to be redacted for security concerns, Johnson said Friday.

The move to release all video that does not contain sensitive information is an effort to appease members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, which has been calling for the footage to be made public.

Johnson earlier in the week managed to pass a bill to avert a government shutdown.

"This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials," Mike Johnson said on Friday.

Advertisement

"When I ran for speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021. Truth and transparency are critical ... a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored," Johnson said in a statement.

Faces of private citizens will be blurred in the footage.

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. publicly thanked Johnson on social media, while also reposting a message from former president Donald Trump.

"Congratulations to Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson for having the courage and fortitude to release all of the J6 tapes, which will explicitly reveal what really happened on January 6th," Trump wrote on his Truth social media platform.

Johnson on Tuesday endorsed Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, saying he "endorsed him wholeheartedly," and that he was "all in" on the nomination.

More than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach at the U.S. Capitol. More than 400 of those are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Citing a lack of confidence, the board of OpenAI removed CEO Sam Altman from his position Friday.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her Georgia home, the Carter Center said Friday.
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Arizona State University canceled an event featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib after a bipartisan group of state lawmakers said her "extremist, antisemitic views are not welcome in the state of Arizona."
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Court judge on Friday denied a motion from Donald Trump's legal team to have some language in one of the legal proceedings against the former president prohibited.
Michigan Amtrak train derailment injures 11, cancels some Friday trains
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan Amtrak train derailment injures 11, cancels some Friday trains
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Amtrak canceled the Wolverine Train 352 and several other trains Friday due to track repairs needed after the 352 train derailed in west Michigan Thursday night, slightly injuring 11 people.
2 convicted in attempting to break sanctions against Iranian oil
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 convicted in attempting to break sanctions against Iranian oil
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Friday that a Pennsylvania federal court convicted two Texas-based men this week for trying to bypass U.S. sanctions to illegally sell oil from Iran.
IBM, EU, suspend advertising on X over anti-Semitic content, disinformation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
IBM, EU, suspend advertising on X over anti-Semitic content, disinformation
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- American tech giant IBM and the European Union pulled advertising from Elon Musk's X amid concerns over hate speech and disinformation on the platform.
Joe Biden to appoint Kimryn Rathmell as director of National Cancer Institute
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden to appoint Kimryn Rathmell as director of National Cancer Institute
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Friday he plans to appoint Vanderbilt University's Dr. Kimryn Rathmell as the new director of the National Cancer Institute.
House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel Rep. George Santos
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest Friday filed an expulsion resolution against Rep. George Santos.
Rep. Angie Craig's attacker sentenced to 27 months in prison
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Angie Craig's attacker sentenced to 27 months in prison
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The man who followed representative Angie Craig, D-Minn., into the elevator of her apartment building and assaulted her in February was sentenced to 27 months in prison Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Study: 58% of world's richest companies quietly lobby against climate policies
Study: 58% of world's richest companies quietly lobby against climate policies
South Korea moves forward with plan to ban dog meat by 2027
South Korea moves forward with plan to ban dog meat by 2027
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement