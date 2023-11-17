Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 7:38 AM

Education Department shares list of institutions under investigation for discrimination

By Clyde Hughes
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona shared a list of dozens of higher education and K-12 institutions under investigation for discrimination. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona shared a list of dozens of higher education and K-12 institutions under investigation for discrimination. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Education Department shared a list of institutions it said are under investigation for possible discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

A total of 51 higher education and K-12 schools were placed on the list as of Wednesday, indicating that the Office of Civil Rights has initiated an investigation into the institution.

Advertisement

"Hate has no place in our schools, period," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "When students are targeted because they are -- or are perceived to be -- Jewish, Muslim, Arab Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn."

The department also shared a shorter list of seven institutions that are under investigation in Fiscal Year 2024, which began on Oct. 1 -- six days before the Hamas attack against Israel that killed more than 1,200 people.

Related

Among those named were Ivy League institutions Columbia University, Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania.

The other institutions include Maize Unified School District in Kansas, Lafayette College, Wellesley College and the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Advertisement

The department said five of the complaints alleged anti-Semitic harassment and two alleged anti-Muslim harassment.

The department said the Biden administration sought to take aggressive action against the rise in antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and other forms of discrimination and harassment since the Oct. 7 Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Nov. 1, authorities arrested a Cornell University student and charged him with posting anti-Semitic threats against the university's Jewish community, according to federal officials. Patrick Dai, who allegedly threatened to "stab and rape" Jewish students, faces five years in prison along with a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

"We at the Department of Education, like the nation, see the fear students and school communities experience as hate proliferates in schools," said Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon.

"As we continue our active enforcement, the Office for Civil Rights is increasing transparency into our investigations for public awareness. As always, I emphasize that the Office for Civil Rights reaches conclusions at the end of investigations and that a school's appearance on this list does not reflect a conclusion that the law has been violated."

A University of Pennsylvania spokesperson told the student newspaper, the Daily Pennsylvanian, said the institution will cooperate fully with the investigation and believes it has been proactive in rooting out such discrimination.

Advertisement

"The university is taking clear and comprehensive action to prevent, address, and respond to anti-Semitism, with an action plan anchored in the National Strategy to Counter anti-Semitism," the spokesperson wrote. "President Magill has made clear anti-Semitism is vile and pernicious and has no place at Penn; the university will continue to vigilantly combat antisemitism and all forms of hate."

Latest Headlines

Judge declares mistrial in case of ex-officer who fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Judge declares mistrial in case of ex-officer who fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal jury failed to reach a verdict in the civil rights trial of a former Louisville police officer connected with the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, leading the judge to declare a mistrial on Thursday.
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An appeals court in New York has temporarily lifted a gag order barring Donald Trump from talking about details of his civil fraud case.
Representative Dan Kildee won't seek reelection
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Representative Dan Kildee won't seek reelection
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Dan Kildee, D-Mich has announced he is not seeking reelection.
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital have potentially been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV over the course of two years, the Massachusetts hospital, located about 20 miles northeast of Boston announced.
Homeland Security to double seasonal worker visas for '24
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Homeland Security to double seasonal worker visas for '24
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has announced it will more than double the number of H-2B temporary worker visas available to non-agricultural workers in the U.S. in 2024.
Texas executes David Renteria in 2001 abduction, murder of El Paso girl
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas executes David Renteria in 2001 abduction, murder of El Paso girl
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute David Renteria on Thursday for the 2001 murder of Alexandra Flores, which he maintains he did not commit -- only that he was pressured by a gang to kidnap and dispose of her body.
Significant storm to blast Northeast, Midwest just before Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Significant storm to blast Northeast, Midwest just before Thanksgiving
Following some rain and spotty snow into this weekend, a bigger problem awaits Thanksgiving travelers in the Northeast and Midwest next week as a potent storm will take shape and spin toward the Great Lakes.
Supreme Court rejects Florida's request to enforce anti-drag show law
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's request to enforce anti-drag show law
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request for an emergency stay from Florida to allow the enforcement of anti-drag show legislation by a vote of 6-3.
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape convicted of attempted kidnapping, assault
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape convicted of attempted kidnapping, assault
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The man who broke into the home of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and assaulted her husband, Paul, with a hammer was convicted Thursday of attempted kidnapping of a federal official.
Second teen in Iowa Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's murder sentenced to life
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Second teen in Iowa Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's murder sentenced to life
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A second teen has been sentenced in the murder of Fairfield, Iowa, high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Jeremy Goodale was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
Second teen in Iowa Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's murder sentenced to life
Second teen in Iowa Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's murder sentenced to life
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement