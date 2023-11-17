New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital

New Hampshire police said a shooter killed one person at a Concord psychiatric hospital before being shot dead by an on-duty state trooper. No patients were injured. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A shooter killed one person at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital before being shot and killed by a state trooper assigned to the facility, law enforcement said Friday night. A bomb squad was investigating a suspicious vehicle near the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord on Friday evening.

The shooting at 3:38 p.m. ET was contained to the facility's lobby, Col. Mark B. Hall, New Hampshire State Police director, said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital but died, he said.

Police said no patients at the 185-bed psychiatric facility were injured. Police have not released the shooter's name.

"Although there will continue to be a law enforcement presence here for several hours as the investigation unfolds, it's important to note there is no threat to the public and there is no threat to the patients or staff at the hospital," he said.

Lori Weaver, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services commissioner, said teams are providing support to patients and staff.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, as well as our colleagues who have been impacted," Weaver said. "This is a difficult and unimaginable day for our employees and our community."

Earlier, Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement on social media:

"This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds," he said.