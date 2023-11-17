Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 8:08 PM

Washington state's Makah Tribe might resume whale hunts soon

By Amy R. Connolly
A Makah whaling crew returns to the Neah Bay, Wash., marina docks after a morning practice in 1998. On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report identifying seven proposed actions that could allow the tribe to continue its treaty right to hunt gray whales. The tribe hasn't had a legally authorized hunt since 1999, which was its first in 70 years. File Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI
1 of 5 | A Makah whaling crew returns to the Neah Bay, Wash., marina docks after a morning practice in 1998. On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report identifying seven proposed actions that could allow the tribe to continue its treaty right to hunt gray whales. The tribe hasn't had a legally authorized hunt since 1999, which was its first in 70 years. File Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Makah Tribe may soon resume its cultural tradition of whaling off the Washington coast after a nearly two-decade exchange with the federal government to hammer out the logistics.

On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report identifying seven proposed actions that would allow the tribe to continue its treaty right to hunt gray whales.

Advertisement

The preferred action, as proposed by NOAA, waives the Marine Mammal Protection Act for tribe to harvest whales with an alternating winter-spring and summer-fall hunt season that would expire after decade and allow no more than 25 whales to be taken. The tribe would have to get permission before each hunt. The review period for NOAA's proposals ends Dec. 18.

The tribe considers whales and whaling central to its culture dating back 2,000 years. In 1855, the tribe ceded thousands of acres to the U.S. government with explicit rights to continue whale hunting under the Treaty of Neah Bay. By the 1920s, with commercial whaling severely reducing the whale population, NOAA put a stop to all whale hunts. The whales were removed from the Endangered Species list in 1994. The tribe hasn't had a legally authorized hunt since 1999, which was the first in 70 years.

Advertisement

In 2007, five members of the Makah Tribe were arrested in connection to an illegal hunt that left a gray whale dead. A year later, the tribe asked for federal permission to resume its whale hunts.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, judge rules
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, judge rules
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Colorado district judge ruled Donald Trump is eligible to be on the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot.
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A $250 million civil fraud trial against former president Donald Trump will proceed after a New York Supreme Court judge Friday denied a request for a mistrial.
New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A shooter killed one person at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital before being shot and killed by a state trooper assigned to the facility, law enforcement said Friday night
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans on Friday gave the green light to start releasing video footage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Citing a lack of confidence, the board of OpenAI removed CEO Sam Altman from his position Friday.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her Georgia home, the Carter Center said Friday.
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Arizona State University canceled an event featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib after a bipartisan group of state lawmakers said her "extremist, antisemitic views are not welcome in the state of Arizona."
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Court judge on Friday denied a motion from Donald Trump's legal team to have some language in one of the legal proceedings against the former president prohibited.
Michigan Amtrak train derailment injures 11, cancels some Friday trains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan Amtrak train derailment injures 11, cancels some Friday trains
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Amtrak canceled the Wolverine Train 352 and several other trains Friday due to track repairs needed after the 352 train derailed in west Michigan Thursday night, slightly injuring 11 people.
2 convicted in attempting to break sanctions against Iranian oil
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 convicted in attempting to break sanctions against Iranian oil
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Friday that a Pennsylvania federal court convicted two Texas-based men this week for trying to bypass U.S. sanctions to illegally sell oil from Iran.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Study: 58% of world's richest companies quietly lobby against climate policies
Study: 58% of world's richest companies quietly lobby against climate policies
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement