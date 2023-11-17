Michigan Amtrak train derailment injures 11, cancels some Friday trains

1 of 2 | Amtrak cancelled several trains Friday due to a Wolverine Train 352 derailment Thursday night. Eleven passengers suffered minor injuries when the train struck a vehicle on the tracks that was being towed. Photo courtesy of Michigan State Police

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Amtrak canceled the Wolverine Train 352 and several other trains Friday due to track repairs needed after the 352 train derailed in west Michigan Thursday night, slightly injuring 11 people. The train hit a vehicle on the tracks in southwest Michigan en route to Chicago. The vehicle obstructing the tracks was in New Buffalo, Michigan roughly an hour east of Chicago and west of Niles, Mich. Advertisement

"Due to a vehicle incident at a crossing which caused track damage west of Niles MI, Wolverine Train 352 is canceled. For further traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL," Amtrak said in a statement on X.

That statement added that Amtrak trains 350, 355, 352, 354, 351, 353, 365 and 364 were all canceled Friday.

The Michigan State Police said in an X statement that the injuries were minor.

"There was an Amtrak Train derailment last night in New Buffalo around 11pm last night. 218 passengers and only 12 minor injuries. Appears the train stuck a disabled vehicle in its path," the state police X post said.

An Amtrak engineer and 10 passengers were treated by local first responders while roughly 200 passenger were taken to a local high school.

Amtrak trains in and out of Detroit Friday were canceled or delayed. Amtrak expected to resume normal operations Saturday.

The Wolverine Train 352 travels from Chicago with stops in New Buffalo, Jackson and Ann Arbor near the University of Michigan as well as intermediate stations in and around Detroit.