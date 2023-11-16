Initial jobless claims jump to highest total since August

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time during the past week jumped 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000, its highest total since August, according to new statistics released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
Initial weekly unemployment filing had been running at some of its lowest levels in 2023, with claims of 220,000 and less for eight straight weeks -- until Thursday's release. The last time the weekly filings were this high was for the week ending Aug. 19, with 232,000 filing for unemployment insurance for the first time then.